  4. Rohan Verma at MapMyIndia on the consumer hardware opportunity in navigation and connected vehicles

Rohan Verma at MapMyIndia on the consumer hardware opportunity in navigation and connected vehicles

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Rohan Verma, CEO and executive director at CE Info Systems, better known as MapMyIndia, talks about why the company is expanding its hardware products business into the consumer segment, offering sophisticated trackers, 'navi-tainment' units and in-helmet, handsfree, smart-navigation assistance. Rohan also talks about how MapMyIndia is becoming an anchor platform for startups to innovate on, building products for both enterprise customers and consumers. One exciting example is a product, currently, under development in collaboration with a startup in Bengaluru, that

