Vishalini Paliwal on ambition to help developers debug their software in a jiffy at Zipy.ai

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
198 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Vishalini Paliwal, founder and CEO at Zipy.ai, talks about how developers often don't get the full picture when it comes to something that didn't work with their software code. Paliwal, a serial entrepreneur, has raised $2.8 million in funding from investors including Blume Ventures and Together to develop Zipy, an observability platform. The Silicon Valley-headquartered company, into its third year now, has a team of 20, working mostly out of Pune. Vishalini, a painter and a trained Kathak dancer, also talks about melding her artistic side and her passion for produc

