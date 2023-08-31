To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Azim Premji Foundation CEO Anurag Behar on education and stories from the ground

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
57 Listen ins
 

Anurag Behar is CEO of Azim Premji Foundation that works in the space of education and health care. In his book, 'A Matter of the Heart: Education in India', he shares a collection of essays that takes us to schools in some of the remotest villages in India. Behar leads thousands of people working across districts in India. He tells Divya Shekhar that his book is about stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary work. It also throws light on the struggles and infrastructure challenges at these schools, but at its core, the book is about voices that are inspirational and insightful

