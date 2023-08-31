Azim Premji Foundation CEO Anurag Behar on education and stories from the ground

Anurag Behar is CEO of Azim Premji Foundation that works in the space of education and health care. In his book, 'A Matter of the Heart: Education in India', he shares a collection of essays that takes us to schools in some of the remotest villages in India. Behar leads thousands of people working across districts in India. He tells Divya Shekhar that his book is about stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary work. It also throws light on the struggles and infrastructure challenges at these schools, but at its core, the book is about voices that are inspirational and insightful