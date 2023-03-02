Crony capitalism and controversial businessmen, with Nandini Vijayaraghavan

In this episode, Divya Shekhar discusses a brief history of the biggest corporate failures in India over the past two decades and what we can learn from them with Nandini Vijayaraghavan, who is the director and head of research at the Korea Development Bank. In her latest book 'Unfinished Business: Evolving Capitalism in the World's Largest Democracy', Nandini tells this story through four businesspersons. She talks about why the government, investors and other stakeholders have not learnt from past mistakes, why listing day pop is a risky game