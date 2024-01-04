Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  Robin Sharma on wealth, leadership, and how to separate good advice from bad

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
The author and leadership coach, known for international bestsellers The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari and The 5 AM Club, speaks with Divya Shekhar about his forthcoming book The Wealth Money Can't Buy, and the relevance of self-help books in the age motivation content fatigue, thanks to social media. He also discusses why hubris takes down many great people and companies, why most CEOs and billionaires are "cash rich and happiness poor", how technology takes us away from creativity, and the secret behind how successful people separate good advice and decisions from all the noise

