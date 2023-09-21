To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. One thing today in tech â€” Infosys to build 50,000 strong AI army on NVIDIA tech

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
269 Listen ins
 

Infosys and NVIDIA yesterday said that they are expanding the scope of an existing partnership under which the Indian IT services company helps its customers deploy the semiconductor giant's AI chips and technologies. The expanded partnership will see the two companies work on building generative AI solutions for global customers, combining NVIDIA's AI tech with Infosys Topaz, the IT company's generative AI services, solutions and platforms. Infosys will also set up a centre of excellence on NVIDIA technologies

