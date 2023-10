Since 2015, Infosys has partnered with the ATP, and Grand Slams Australian and French Opens, to enhance their tech and digital offerings for both players and fans. This August, it roped in icons Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek as its brand ambassadors. Sumit Virmani, the company's executive vice-president and global chief marketing officer, who has been at the forefront of the project, shares how the IT behemoth is shaping the global sport