Startup Fridays S3 Ep 1: 'That teaching hasn't kept pace with the world became my idea' â€” Aditya Prakash

Our guest today is Aditya Prakash, co-founder and CEO of Skidos Labs, an award-winning maker of a children's educational apps company headquartered in Denmark. Aditya co-founded Skidos in 2013, which today offers a software development kit that can infuse math education for children into any game. Before Skidos, after an MBA from the Indian School of Business Hyderabad and The Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth, Aditya had a successful corporate career, including work at Bharti Airtel and HT Media