Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Startup Fridays S4 Ep10: SpotDraft's founders on spit-and-a-handshake in the age of machines and AI

Startup Fridays S4 Ep10: SpotDraft's founders on spit-and-a-handshake in the age of machines and AI

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
246 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Shashank Bijapur, Madhav Bhagat and Rohith Salim talk about how they got to build SpotDraft, which offers a machine learning and AI-based contract lifecycle management platform to legal teams at companies around the world. Founded in 2017, SpotDraft has helped customers process more than a million contracts since the company released its first commercial product. The first-time entrepreneurs have raised nearly $45 million in funding from investors including Prosus, PremjiInvest, and Arkam Ventures. This year, soon, they expect to hit an ARR of $10 million

Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

Elon Musk starting an AI venture — reports; SpaceX Super Heavy rocket test as early as today

Apr 17, 2023
Pari Natarajan_Zinnov_SM

Pari Natarajan, tech whisperer, on India's shift from the world's back office to global innovation sandbox

Apr 13, 2023
Bookshelf_EP13_800X600

Stories from Indian Kitchens: Part 2, ft. Vikas Khanna

Apr 13, 2023
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

TCS Q4 growth hit by negative sentiment among US customers; CEO Rajesh Gopinathan to exit June 1

Apr 13, 2023
billionaire issue

Inside our IT Services special

Apr 12, 2023
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

China releases draft rules on generative AI products; Apple, finally, sets dates for stores in India

Apr 12, 2023
See More