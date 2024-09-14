Ganesh Chaturthi: Colourful variations of a divine faith

The ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival is a spectacle of faith like no other. Fashioned from mere clay, the elephant-headed God's radiant form is playfully imagined by creators, reclaiming the space of divine faith in the mind. Behold the magical mystery of the Radiant One, in these photos that follow

Curated By: Madhu Kapparath