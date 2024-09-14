Ganesh Chaturthi: Colourful variations of a divine faith

Image by : Raj K Raj/HT via Getty Images
A bedecked Ganesha lounges regally on his throne at a pandal in Mayur Vihar, Delhi on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7, 2024. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of a God associated with wisdom and an auspicious beginning.
Image by : Koyande/HT via Getty Images
An artist gives final touches to four forms of baby Ganeshas marked by their hairstyles for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, on August 28, 2024 in Mumbai, India. Bhushan
Image by : R.Satish Babu / AFP
A delightful Ganesha, designed using popular biscuit packets on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai on September 7, 2024.
Image by : Satish Bate/HT via Getty Images
Lalbaugcha Raja, as the Ganesh idol is popularly known in the locality of Lalbaug in Mumbai, is unveiled to the media on September 5, 2024.
Image by : Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA /LightRocket via Getty Images
A passenger takes the deity home in a taxi on the eve of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai on September 6, 2024.
Image by : Saurabh Sirohiya/NurPhoto via Getty Images
In a surprising variation, Lord Ganesha hugs Mushaka, the mouse, his chosen vehicle found alongside in the usual depictions of the idol, at a local workshop in Ahmedabad, India, on September 7, 2024.
Image by : R.Satish BABU / AFP
A devotee offers prayers before a Ganesha, enveloped in strung turmeric root, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai on September 7, 2024.
Image by : Bhushan Koyande/HT via Getty Images
Devotees carry a leaping Ganesha to a pandal in Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi Festival on August 25, 2024
Image by : Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
A Ganesh in a traditional fishermen’s robe sits on a crab at Ghadigaonkar Ganesh Workshop at Lalbaug, on February 4, 2024 in Mumbai, India
Image by : NOAH SEELAM / AFP
An unusual variation of Ganesha, with multiple heads featuring various deities, gazes benignly at a pandal in Hyderabad on September 7, 2024.
Image by : Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA /LightRocket via Getty Images
Posing for a photo with her brother, a girl assumes the posture of the Ganesh deity at a home in Mumbai on September 8, 2024
Image by : Satish Bate/HT via Getty Images
Ghatkopar Police Station’s personnel carry the idol of Lord Ganesha from the workshop to the police station where it will be installed for a week on September 7, 2024 in Mumbai.
Image by : Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP
A temporary shrine to Lord Ganesha in Mumbai features a theme highlighting the recent rape and murder of a doctor on September 11, 2024.
Image by : Salman Ali/HT via Getty Images
A devotee whispers a fervent prayer to Ganesha before the immersion in Yamuna River near Jaitpur Madanpur Khadar Village, Delhi on September 8, 2024
Image by : Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA/LightRocket via Getty Images
A tiny idol of Ganesh is glimpsed before its immersion in an artificial pond in Mumbai on September 8, 2024
Image by : Bhushan Koyande/HT via Getty Images
In a surprising variation, Ganesh is accompanied by Lord Ram and temple to his immersion at an artificial pond in Dadar, Mumbai on September 8, 2024.
Image by : Bhushan Koyande/HT via Getty Images
Adorned in dreadlocks and a crescent moon, Ganesha appears in the form and colour of his own father, Lord Shiva, before his immersion at Dadar, Mumbai on September 8, 2024.