Ratan Tata: A titan moves on

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Industrialist Ratan Tata and actor Akshay Kumar with students and dignitaries during the Transform Maharashtra event at NSCI, Worli, on May 1, 2017, in Mumbai, India. At the day-long conclave, shortlisted teams will be given the opportunity to present their ideas in a brainstorming session that is expected to last for five hours. The idea is to get suggestions from college students across the state and to use them to bring about changes in socio-economic sectors.