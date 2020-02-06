AKBS the global challenge for 21st century online education

Online education is one of the new tools that allow users around the world to obtain in some weeks the essential knowledge that they would only get through years based on a hard and monotonous study.
In August 2019, a new pioneer Business School was founded in innovative courses in various fields of business of the 21st century like Agriculture, Media, Health, Law, Music and Economy with flexible programs for helping busy adults to study from anywhere.
Al-Khalifa Business School
(AKBS) offers Post-Graduate Level Higher Education, Cultural Education and Educational Support Services.
Since the publication of the first course “Data Protection Regulation in Europe”, AKBS gets more than 2.000 alumni worldwide in courses of Law, Entrepreneurship, Blockchain and Coffee Production during the last quarter of 2019.
In 2020 they opened almost 30 offices with representation in United Kingdom, Switzerland, United States of America, Germany, India, Czech Republic, Hong Kong, China and Japan. Since their institutional offices, they are trying to create intercultural and cross-functional relations with other educational entities and companies working for the democratization of Higher Education.
Prof. Sir Manuel Freire-Garabal y Núñez LLB., MBA., Ph.D. H., is the Founder and Managing Director of AKBS. He is a 25 years old lawyer and journalist with long experience in Higher Education and author of 8 books that become a reference in education and fellow of many Royal Societies of Great Britain.
He has a fruitful relation with India as Visiting Professor and Advisor to the Pranab Mukherjee Chair for Sustainable Development, Research, Skill Advancement and Education at ICFAI University. Sir Manuel uses to work as a contributor of Higher Education in Universities like Harvard, University of Southern California, Yale, California-Berkeley, Indiana and Oregon.
Sir Manuel said: “Online education is the future of the education system in a changing world. This change needs new teaching methodologies and the application of advanced technology in education to adapt personal relations and learning in a multicultural world”.
Based in his own words, they offer courses online of professional leaders of their sectors, with the possibility of making internship and learning face-to-face with advisors of HNWI, Members of the United Nations and owners of leading companies.
AKBS launched in 2020 a high-quality online education program with low-cost short brief courses of actual topics helping countries for cultural exchange based on the project “Cross-Cultural and Cross-Functional Higher Education Project”, a partnership for SDGs Initiative Registered in the database of United Nations of AKBS.
AKBS recently opened its program of fellows, with many distinguished people with the Honorary Degree of Fellow (FAKBS) who are mentoring in the fields of arts, business, philanthropic and sciences, for the advancement of educational bridges between cultures. Having such distinguished personalities there are Chef Alan Coxon (BBC TV Presenter), Sayed Hadi Al Alawi (Chairman of Al Hayat Group), Meshari Al-Khaled (Managing Director of S&P Global Ratings in Saudi Arabia), H.R.M. Muedzul Lail Tan Kiram (Head of the Royal House of Sulu) or H.E. Dr. Mohamed Elsamani Elwasila (Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Former Minister of State of Sudan), Massimo Falcioni (CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance), between others.
This global challenge of online higher education for XXI Century is mainly directed by Sir Manuel Freire-Garabal with the advisory of Afaf Konja, Sir Anthony Ritossa, Sir Brian Luining, Mohamed Al Ali, Luis Suarez, Igor Eleferenko, Amb. Paulette Bethel, Sheikh Ahmed El Haiba and two leaders in education from India who are Dr. Hari Eppanapally and Dr. Jagganath Patnaik; having in mind their core values of Entrepreneurial and Success Spirit, Independence and Diversity and Relevance in Research and Teaching.
Disclaimer: The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to paid-for advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.