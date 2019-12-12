Entrepreneur Amar Patel shares his journey in nutritional supplement industry

Amar Patel who is a well-known name in the Nutritional Supplements manufacturing industry has effect carved a niche as an entrepreneur in the market.

Starting at the age of 19 after quitting his job, Amar has never looked back ever since then and has successfully gone ahead to build an empire in the fitness industry. With a vision to serve quality products and services.

Over the last 8 years, Amar has not only been into Nutritional Supplements manufacturing industry for the growth of the health, fitness but has also been managed to build a massively powerful network of contacts along the way which has led him to connect with some of the largest companies in the world.

Let's take a look at what Amar Patel has to say:

What urged you to make your career through Instagram?

When I started on Instagram in 2014 I realized 1 thing. For every product sold is a product made. Instagram is a place where people can time stamp and share picture based memories with friends. That also equates to more eyes and in this business where there are eyes people will pay money to have those eyes view their product and or business that they are trying to promote. What people can see they can buy.

You help people create supplement brands and manufacturing products. Tell us something about that?

Passion for manufacturing supplements for brands started when I myself had my own supplement brand and realised how ruthless and cutthroat the manufacturing industry is. Manufactures lure you in as the brand with great prices and false promises of lead times and high minimum ordering quantities and very low quality standards and by the time you leave the facility you will have been fooled into spending all of your budget on product and leaving zero room for marketing ad spend or content creation. The reason I entered the back end manufacturing side of the business was to deliver the best quality products and service to clients. I currently only hold manufacturing contracts with companies listed on INC 500 and Forbes along with companies with a brand launch budget of $500,000 USD or more.

What is your biggest achievement?

My greatest achievement is being able to turn down clients and business. What I mean by this is most people try to do business with anyone and everyone that has money to spend, indirectly diluting the attention to detail required to get the job done right and to the highest standards. My ability to turn down business/ money is my greatest achievement. It shows everyone that I choose who I want to do to business with and not the other way around. Clients don’t choose me I choose my clients and because of that and that alone, People want to do business with me that much more and my existing clients want to continue doing business with me just because me turning down business automatically makes them feel exclusive.

What advice would you give to the youth today?

if you don’t go after what you want from life someone else will take just that. Learn to cancel out the noise of your brother, sister, friends even your parents. Once you’ve cleared the noise out sit down and focus put your head down and work, find what you have a passion for and do just that and do not let anyone tell you otherwise. When you are young you have the ability to trial and error so many different areas of business and life. You will learn how to turn your weaknesses into your strengths and your failures into your victories. If you fail, it’s alright find out why and what learn from it and apply it then do it over again and again and again until you get it right.

