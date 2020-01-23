How internet is helping new parents decide baby names

Baby names websites are doing a great job in helping young parents pick a name for their little sunshine. However, before that, a little background.

In Indian context, Naam-Karan (or naming ceremony) is perhaps the first and foremost ritual associated with the birth of a baby. Whether it is Sai, Aadvik or Ayaansh, names for baby boys are chosen after much deliberation and discussion within the families and friends.

The most learned among the circle of friends, someone with a literary bent of mind, is sought after to suggest the choicest of cute baby names for boys, be it Partheesh, Aryan or Nakshatra. And if the parents have a slightly filmy bent, onscreen heroes or even actors’ names are referred to, in order to decide the best name for their baby boy.

However, lately, the role of providing names for baby boys has fallen upon the good old internet. And the best thing is, Internet won’t mind in case your reject some of the names it suggests. Unlike the grandfather who asks you to name your boy ‘Chiraunji Lal’ after his father or the aunt who tells you ‘Babushka’ is a cute name for your boy.

Usually a baby has about 21 days after birth for his name to be decided. So, the parents have ample time to find out a suitable name for him but sometimes, the time constraint also forces them to look for quick options through Internet.

Websites like Super Baby pitch in to provide the most unique, most meaningful, most exotic and most popular names for your newborn. You just need to log in (in some cases, just browsing is enough) and pick up names as per your requirement. However, don’t forget to keep a list because you may need to discuss it with your spouse later on.

Whatever your requirement, the baby name websites will find out a choice that suits your needs.

Disclaimer: The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to paid-for advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.