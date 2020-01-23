  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Brand Connect

How internet is helping new parents decide baby names

In Indian context, Naam-Karan (or naming ceremony) is perhaps the first and foremost ritual associated with the birth of a baby

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Jan 23, 2020 10:44:57 AM IST
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 01:47:24 PM IST

article 3_900x600

Baby names websites are doing a great job in helping young parents pick a name for their little sunshine. However, before that, a little background.

In Indian context, Naam-Karan (or naming ceremony) is perhaps the first and foremost ritual associated with the birth of a baby. Whether it is Sai, Aadvik or Ayaansh, names for baby boys are chosen after much deliberation and discussion within the families and friends.

The most learned among the circle of friends, someone with a literary bent of mind, is sought after to suggest the choicest of cute baby names for boys, be it Partheesh, Aryan or Nakshatra. And if the parents have a slightly filmy bent, onscreen heroes or even actors’ names are referred to, in order to decide the best name for their baby boy.

However, lately, the role of providing names for baby boys has fallen upon the good old internet. And the best thing is, Internet won’t mind in case your reject some of the names it suggests. Unlike the grandfather who asks you to name your boy ‘Chiraunji Lal’ after his father or the aunt who tells you ‘Babushka’ is a cute name for your boy.

Usually a baby has about 21 days after birth for his name to be decided. So, the parents have ample time to find out a suitable name for him but sometimes, the time constraint also forces them to look for quick options through Internet.

Websites like Super Baby pitch in to provide the most unique, most meaningful, most exotic and  most popular names for your newborn. You just need to log in (in some cases, just browsing is enough) and pick up names as per your requirement. However, don’t forget to keep a list because you may need to discuss it with your spouse later on.

Whatever your requirement, the baby name websites will find out a choice that suits your needs.

Disclaimer: The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to paid-for advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

How Jeff Bezos' iPhone X was hacked
How Jeff Bezos' iPhone X was hacked
Tesla joins 12-figure club as Musk aims at a 9-figure jackpot
Tesla joins 12-figure club as Musk aims at a 9-figure jackpot
India to grow at 5.5 percent in 2021, but a lot depends on the Budget
Manu Balachandran
India to grow at 5.5 percent in 2021, but a lot depends on the Budget
Eight sustainability trends to watch out for in 2020
IMD business school
Eight sustainability trends to watch out for in 2020
Barriers to a healthy BP: Myths and unhealthy living
Brand Connect
Barriers to a healthy BP: Myths and unhealthy living
The private sector will never be happy: Ayushman Bharat's CEO
Varsha Meghani
The private sector will never be happy: Ayushman Bharat's CEO
Is PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat too ambitious to succeed?
Varsha Meghani
Is PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat too ambitious to succeed?
Blockchain in Indian healthcare system
Great Lakes Institute of Management
Blockchain in Indian healthcare system
Barriers to a healthy BP: Myths and unhealthy living
Eight sustainability trends to watch out for in 2020