Naturevibe Botanicals founder Rishabh Chokhani set to inspire with his entrepreneurial skills

Believing exhaustively on the mantra “Dreams don’t work unless you do”, the 31 years old Rishabh Chokhani, highly aspiring young mind decided to follow his reveries and engrave his name amongst the most successful entrepreneurs of the world. Inspired by the popular stories of the world class entrepreneurs, Rishabh envisioned to become one of the most successful young entrepreneurs and join the league of world class business tycoons. With the zeal to explore the hidden potential in the health and nutrition market, Rishabh first laid the foundation of Naturevibe Botanicals, the brand that enabled him to take the science of plants amalgamated with the essence of Ayurveda to the Western World. After tasting success and immense acceptance in the US market the young tycoon further expanded his brand to the Indian consumers. Post foraying into health industry, Rishabh decided to enter various other markets and utilise his entrepreneurial skills to reap the benefits of umpteen opportunities hidden in varied industries like home décor, nutritional supplements, staples etc. “I always wanted to establish myself among the leading entrepreneurs of the world and venturing into various business has given me a confidence to take initial steps required to reach the ultimate destination”, says Rishabh Chokhani Rishabh gagged the significance of ecommerce business, hence decided to take his entire business online while establishing a strong foot-hold in the offline retail market. Taking his brands online has not only helped the young entrepreneur to expand the reach of the products but has also brought out a millionaire in Rishabh Chokhani. Currently he is the proud owner of various brands spread across several domains that boast of multimillion dollar sales in various global markets. Understanding the significance of being innovative and following unconventional path, Rishabh has adopted different marketing and promotional strategies to popularize his ventures and enhance the revenue of his overall business. With thorough analysis of the customers and the market, Rishabh designed and executed an integrated approach for the omni-present customers. With a strong channel distribution network across India and oversees market, the young entrepreneur ensured that his products and offerings are present and available to the customers whenever and wherever they require them. The brilliant work done by Rishabh Chokhani has been noticed by the media across US and India.