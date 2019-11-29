Sheelaa M Bajaj—India's leading numerologist for bigwigs

Hailed as one of India's top celebrity numerologists, Sheelaa M Bajaj has been the go-to consultant for the country's leading celebrities, movie magnets, senior politicians, aspiring sports personalities, entrepreneurs and businessmen.
Celebrity numerologist, serial entrepreneur, TEDx speaker and author, Sheelaa believes that anyone can experience magic and miracles in life. With vast experience of over two decades, she offers esoteric solutions in transforming one’s fortune and has successfully impacted lives of millions by being a psychic medium, life coach, motivational speaker, TV show host and author. In some cases, with just a ‘name correction’ as per SMB numerology system, her clients have witnessed magic in their lives.
With comprehensive knowledge of various modalities from great masters around the world, Sheelaa has established SMB Mystix in Bangalore offering esoteric services, including tarot card reading, Feng Shui, Vaastu, road opener rituals, spell removals, healing, finger print analysis (DMIT) and midbrain activation, to achieve great success. Sheelaa offers courses and training for these disciplines. In addition, she has setup India’s fist natural allergy and auto-immune antidote treatment clinic.
Sheeela, has impacted millions by hosting daily television shows on Headlines Today and Aajtak, weekly radio shows on Fever 104, Indigo and regular features in newspapers and magazines since 2005. Many of her teachings, thoughts and articles have been featured in major publications such as The Times of India, Indian Express, Cosmopolitan and Femina.
Being among the top 3 podcasters in the world, in the personal development category, Sheelaa is regularly invited to address leaders and deliver motivational talks at corporate events, educational institutes, and recently TEDx in Delhi. She is a published author of a book on relationships and love, called “The Love Mirage”.
As a service to the community, Sheelaa has established the “Temple of Miracles” with Elegua as reigning deity in Bangalore, which is the first Yoruba temple in India. Being the chosen priestess of TOM, Sheelaa, is one of the few priestesses who performs Yoruba rituals, which are one of the oldest and most powerful forms of ceremonial magic from the times of the Pharoes and has helped people unblock the path to success and glory. In some rare unfortunate cases removal of black magic, psychic attack, even exorcism in extreme situation is undertaken by Sheelaa, who has the deep knowledge of esoteric sciences and divine guidance to help people come out of a negative loop in life.
The receiver of multiple awards, Sheelaa has been recognised for her contribution to the field of Numerology and Tarot. These include the Times Power Women 2019 for Excellence in Numerology, Ceremonial Magic, Best Numerologist and Ceremonial Priestess in India by Kareena Kapoor, Best Numerologist in Asia at Thailand, and Speaking Tree Good Karma Award for Best Numerologist in India.
Quite prestigiously, she had been nominated by Mrs Maneka Gandhi, former minister for women and child welfare to the advisory committee of CARA, New Delhi in recognition of Sheelaa's contribution towards upliftment of women.
Sheelaa, believes that everyone can be in control of their destiny and can change any situation with suitable choices. She has always lived by choice and her mantra is – “The future is dynamic and depends on the choices one makes”.
Source: www.sheelaa.com
Disclaimer: The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.