30 Under 30 2020
Som Mandal: Legal Eagle

Driving excellence and perfection in the legal domain under his leadership, Fox Mandal, India's oldest law firm, has achieved global distinction

Published: Feb 17, 2020 11:26:45 AM IST
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 01:26:28 PM IST

 

Som Mandal, the charismatic man at the helm of India’s oldest and prestigious law firm Fox Mandal, is renowned for his legal acumen and wide affiliations with legal bodies across the globe. He is a name immediately recognised amongst top lawyers around the world. An Indian representative at the Commission on Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce Paris, he has also served as Co-chair of the Asia Pacific Forum and Council member of Section on Legal Practice of the International Bar Association and of Committee on Corporate Law & Legal Affairs-FICCI.

Mandal, Managing Partner of Fox Mandal, is a member with the Supreme Court Bar Association, Delhi High Court Bar Association, International Bar Association, American Bar Association (International Section) Union des Advocat, Inter Pacific Bar Association etc. Under his leadership, Fox Mandal handled the Narada matter and assisted the Shankaracharya of Kedarnath in the Ram Janmabhoomi case in Supreme Court.

Mandal was awarded the National Law day Award by the Indian Council of Jurist in 2002 for his contribution to Corporate Law, by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Mandal has been featured in Asian Legal Business Magazine’s Hot 100 Lawyers of Asia and also amongst the 40 International Star Lawyer graded by The Lawyer magazine of the UK.  He has been also awarded by the Rt Hon'ble Lord Phillips President of the Supreme Court of the UK for his Professional Excellence and for providing quality legal service with creativity and Innovation in UK.

Mandal actively contributes to international seminars and regularly speaks at global forums to promote Investments to India. Mandal has been actively involved in corporate social (CSR) activities, providing free legal aid to the economically weak, and working for social causes especially in Bengal and particularly, in North Kolkata.

Mandal is the Chief Patron of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Health Care Trust, which assists the people of Bengal in medical issues. His other NGO, Friends of Bengal, is actively trying to garner support from Bengali migrants, including those living in the US, UK, Singapore, Canada, Australia.

Mandal has been a convener of the West Bengal State PIL cell and was made Special Invitee to the West Bengal State BJP Executive Committee. He was given a ticket by BJP to contest the West Bengal Assembly Election in 2016 from Shyampukur Constituency, and later became a member of National Executive of BJP’s legal affairs Department.

Led by Mandal, over the years, Fox Mandal has been ranked as India's top firm in India by various international journals. The firm won the Best National Law Firm Award 2008 by the International Legal Alliance Summit & Awards, in Paris. It has been awarded as the Employer of Choice 2008, by Asian Legal Business. 

Says Som Mandal, “It is our constant endeavor to meet our client’s needs satisfactorily. How best to serve clients is what propels and guides us in our drive for excellence. The firm tailors its services to meet its client’s specific needs, adapting its approach to the size and complexity of the case. Our lawyers are supportive, approachable and understanding and they remain available 24/7.”

With a worldwide reach and domestic network in more than 10 cities in India, Fox Mandal is a full service law firm providing a mix of legal expertise, industry specialization and commercial acumen; providing cost-effective, value-added and fully integrated services to clients.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.

