Self-Development: The Key to Success

A lot of our troubles are self-invited due to our empty and restless minds. When we are not doing something constructive, our mind often wanders towards darker and unwanted areas. We start seeing trouble where there is none.
The other detriment to peaceful life is our tongue, which a lot of us use without giving a second thought. It often leads us to trouble. As we are often told, we must think before speaking. Speak when necessary and when you have something worthwhile, something which adds value to a conversation. Use your words wisely. Do not speak just to hurt and contradict others. Listening more and speaking less is always a good quality.
The tongue can be controlled only when one has control over one’s feelings. Feelings give birth to anger, temper, joy and every other emotion. In a lot of situations, it will always benefit when one keeps the emotions in check.
In order to move up on the ladder of success, first stop seeing the negative in others. Every individual and situation has something positive to offer. Absorb the good from them. Even the bad teaches you important life lessons.
Meditation helps in making the mind calmer and peaceful. It helps in guiding your emotions in a constructive manner. You know when to exercise self-control. It ensures a balance.
Meditation is not just a physical process. The essence of meditation is meditating the mind. Some techniques for meditating the mind are:
The author, Tanuj Lalchandani, is a Delhi-based astrologer, palmist, tarot reader, Vaastu consultant and spiritual life coach. At a very young age, he was able to build a temple, Shri Tatkaleshwar Gauri Mahadev Mandir & Triveni Navgrah Shani Dham in Tonk, Rajasthan. He has authored two books titled “Treasure Trove of Zodiacs” and “Tatva, Soul & Karma”. He was awarded with “Excellence in Astrology” and “Excellence in Tarot Card Reading” by National Institute for Education & Research (NIER) on 27th July 2019 in Delhi. He also received “Outstanding Achievement in Vedic Astrology” award at “India Glorious Achievers Award, 2020”.
Contact Details:
- If you want to destroy something, destroy your evil desires and bad intentions.
- If you want to win, win over your anger and negative thoughts.
- If you want to give something, give knowledge. Give and don’t boast about it.
- If you want to take something from others, take their blessings, especially from your teachers and parents.
- If you want to help someone, help the needy.
- If you want to leave something, leave your ego.
- If you want to speak, speak the truth.
Tanuj Lalchandani
(Astrologer, Palmist, Tarot Reader, Vaastu and Spiritual Life Coach)
Email: tanujastroseer@gmail.com
Mobile: 9871078505
Website: www.tanujastroseer.com
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.