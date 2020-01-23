The Marketing Chanakya – Jai Sharma

An idea today is a fortune tomorrow. With such clear focus and zeal, a young entrepreneur from India is creating ripples across the industry with his striking ideas and fool-proof technologies. The owner of Jai Sharma Solutions, Jai is a young blood serial entrepreneur with ideas that are setting benchmarks in the marketing industry. He is considered as the instrumental player in the industry for offering ground-breaking ideas, backing up projects like the xMails and xFunnels to take the market by storm with their respective success.
Through his expertise and innovation in the marketing field, Jai Sharma introduced features, like editing photoshop files online and setting up pre-recorded videos, live on Facebook, much before these concepts were available in the industry. The testimony to his expertise and success is the $8million revenue he generated in the last 5 years alone through the product launch industry.
His venture, Jai Sharma solutions
, offers a number of software that are developed to aid the marketing industry and perform superior tasks over and over again. Jai gives credit for his success to the concept of Ideas, as he often quotes, “Idea is the mother genesis of the business”. And through his futuristic approach and ideas, he has built leading solutions, as mentioned further:
- 10x hostings: An unlimited hosting portal
- xPages: An easy to use website builder
- Crazykala: Professional graphic generator
- xLinks: A link cloaking system
- xSocials: A social media automation tool
- xSEO: All in one SEO suite
- xStocks: Browsable image inventory
- Video Sound Stock: Browsable video inventory
- 10x mails: Smart eMail Autoresponder
- Progressive App Builder: Mobile App Creator
- X convert: Sale booster for websites
- X AdsSpy: Business ads tracker
- Messenger Mix: Messenger Subscription and Service Manager
- Video Editor: Easy video editor
- Content Studio: Content Curation Engine
- Live Suite Pro: Social Live Feed Manager
- Push leads: Push Notification app
- XWP Page Builder: Website Builder
- WP Image Editor: Wordpress plug-in image editor
In line with these marketing tools and apps that Jai Sharma Solutions offers, Jai is adding another to the offerings by introducing 10x drive, a 1 TB of personal drive storage for a decade at low costs. Such innovations and offerings help the market players to continue, manage and improve their functionality and productivity, leading to a rise in their profits.
Apart from creating solutions for better sales and automation, Jai is also known as an international speaker on marketing strategies. He has guided countless students worldwide, assisting them in achieving success. Furthermore, Jai has proved functional in providing solutions, funding, and helping start-ups grow. Through his work, he’s has empowered over 50,000 entrepreneurs and small businesses across the globe to achieve their desired goals and success.
Jai Sharma Solutions official website: https://www.jaisharmasolutions.com
