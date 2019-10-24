Ushering Indian investors into the global market, seamlessly

L to R - Vinay Bharathwaj and Sitashwa Srivastava
Up until now, investing in global markets from India has been anything but accessible. Even though Indian investors are keen to participate in lucrative global financial markets in order to diversify their portfolio, the processes to do so, in the past, have been tediously inconvenient, expensive, and time-consuming. But a new platform – called Stockal – by Sitashwa Srivastava and Vinay Bharathwaj is all set to change the game, making global investing simple, efficient and seamless.
Stockal is a fintech platform that enables Indian HNIs and wealth managers to invest in global assets from a single account. For now, Stockal is starting with the US market, and using their product, investments can be made in companies that are listed on the NASDAQ and NYSE. This gives Indian investors the opportunity to ride the growth wave of highly coveted FANG (Facebook, Apple, Netflix and Google) stocks in addition to JP Morgan Chase, Tesla, etc. With Stockal, users can enjoy the convenience of the platform’s simplicity, while conducting global transactions that open up their investing horizons. In addition to stocks, users can also invest in mutual funds and ETFs. Regulatorily, these investments happen under RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme.
Highlighting the benefits of Stockal, Bharathwaj and Srivastava, both agree that the platform is a one-of-its-kinds product that gives HNI individuals and wealth managers a safe, affordable way to tap the mature US market, one that was beyond the reach of most investors owing to complicated processes that weren't viable in the long run owing to time and cost constraints. Stockal's easy to use interface helps investors diversify geographically, reaping the benefits of the stable US market which is considerably less volatile than emerging markets of the east.
Another feather in Stockal's already illustrious hat is its association with various Indian banks. In fact, Stockal has secured its first major partnership in India, teaming up with HDFC Securities for a global investing platform globalinvesting.in
that allows retail customers to push the boundaries of cross-border investing opportunities. The partnership with HDFC Securities also speaks volumes of the credibility of Stockal, which is, in turn, going a long way in securing investors' trust.
The platform was born out of an increasing demand from Indian investors for an easy, quick solution to the problem of investing abroad. Stockal has streamlined the process, doing away with unnecessary complications that were a deterrent in the investing process. With an impressive investment pipeline, the fintech start-up has seen tremendous response among initial users, is focussed towards creating more awareness about the option to invest in global markets seamlessly, safely, and conveniently – for investors as well as financial advisors.
Source: Digpu
Disclaimer: The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.