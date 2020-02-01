Forbes India Budget 2020

  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Budget 2020

Budget 2020: Rs 4,400 crore allocated to clean air

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will renew its focus on environment and climate change, but experts say details will have to be ironed out for effective implementation

Naandika Tripathi
By Naandika Tripathi, Forbes India Staff
Published: Feb 1, 2020 04:26:18 PM IST
Updated: Feb 1, 2020 07:28:49 PM IST
Full Bio

climate changeImage: Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Presenting the Budget for 2020-2021 on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several announcements for environment and climate change. The government allocated Rs 4,400 crore for the Clean Air policy, to be focused on cities that with a population of above 1 million.

Sitharaman added that India’s commitment towards tackling climate change, with respect to proposals as part of the Paris Agreement, will kick start in January 2021. “Our commitments as action will be executed in various sectors by the Departments/Ministries concerned through the normal budgeting process,” said Sitharaman.

Related stories

Sitharaman also announced that old thermal power plants with emissions above prescribed norms will be advised to be closed down, and the land reclaimed put to alternative use.

"It's a terrible Budget for the environment. When you have only Rs 4,400 crore for pollution control and Rs 100 lakh crores for pollution creation, the country is doomed. How will industries and banks survive if enough is not done to protect ecosystems? 100 new airports and only 150 trains? Isn't that an environmental disaster?" questions Anand Pendharkar, ecologist and environmentalist, and CEO of SPROUTS Environment Trust.

Sitharaman assigned Rs 2,955 crores to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. This year, pollution control got a fresh budget of Rs 460 crores, which includes multiple initiatives like the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

“It's a good thing that money is being allocated towards efforts to address serious issues like air pollution. However, in the absence of any details at all, effective implementation of necessary action points and therefore, effectivity of the measures proposed, cannot be known at this stage,” said Sumaira Abdulali, convenor, Awaaz Foundation.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

sm_overview_gettyimages-1197864625
Salil Panchal
Budget 2020: A mixed bag with no emphasis on jobs, addressing slowdown
market_sm
Samar Srivastava
Markets: Was this the steepest fall on Budget Day?
consumption s
Pranit Sarda
Consumption growth missing in Sitharaman's address
sm education college
Naandika Tripathi
Budget 2020: Education allocations bat for employability and skill development
divestment s
Pooja Sarkar
Budget 2020: Why the government must reach its divestment target
pwc analysis s
Mohammad Athar
Analysis: A budget focused on improving factor economics and demand-led growth
sm agriculture
Monica Bathija
Budget 2020: Agri targets in place, but no specific roadmap
fiscal deficit s
Samar Srivastava
Breaching the fiscal deficit mark
Startups get a boost in Budget 2020
Budget 2020 has welfare written all over it