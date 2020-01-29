From Briefcase to Bahi-katha, a History of the 'Budget Bag'

toggle menu
Sections
Magazine
Upfront
Features
Life
ForbesLife India
Thought Leadership
Multimedia
Lists
Latest Issue
Archive
ForbesLife India
ForbesLife India Archive
Column
Special
Leaderboard
Exit Interview
Close Range
World Watch
Ideas & Opinion
Hindsight
Briefing
Breakpoint
Resolution
Numerix
Greyscale
Corporate Account
First Principles
Global Game
Enterprise
Special Report
Recliner
Traveller
Health
Appraisals
F-index
Cheat Sheet
Tip-Off
Nuggets
Frequent Flier
Style
Ex-Libris
Special
Thoughts
Engage
Forbes Life
Think
Live
Work
Play
Fuqua School of Business
Great Lakes Institute of Management
IIM Bangalore
IESE Business School
ESMT
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s SPJIMR
SP Jain School of Global Management
WeSchool
AIFMB
IIT Madras
London Business School
Kellogg School of Management
Darden School of Business
EDHEC
INSEAD
Harvard Business School
Rotman
Thunderbird
Stanford
IE
IMD business school
CKGSB
Tuck School of Business
Ivey Business School
Yale
CEIBS
Chicago Booth
ISBInsight
Haas School of Business
Oxford Said
The Thinkers 50
University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School
Video
Slideshow
Audio
Twinterview
2019 Celebrity 100
India Rich List 2019
2019 W-Power Trailblazers
30 Under 30 2019
2018 Celebrity 100
India Rich List 2018
Super 50 Companies 2018
2018 W-Power Trailblazers
30 Under 30 2018
2017 Celebrity 100
30 Under 30
Search
toggle menu
Sections
Magazine
Upfront
Features
Life
Forbes Life India
Thought Leadership
Multimedia
Lists
Latest Issue
Archive
ForbesLife India
ForbesLife Archive
Column
Special
Leaderboard
Exit Interview
Close Range
World Watch
Ideas & Opinion
Hindsight
Briefing
Breakpoint
Resolution
Numerix
Greyscale
Corporate Account
First Principles
Global Game
Enterprise
Special Report
Recliner
Traveller
Health
Appraisals
F-index
Cheat Sheet
Tip-Off
Nuggets
Frequent Flier
Style
Ex-Libris
Special
Thoughts
Engage
Forbes Life
Think
Live
Work
Play
Fuqua School of Business
Great Lakes Institute of Management
IIM Bangalore
IESE Business School
ESMT
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s SPJIMR
SP Jain School of Global Management
WeSchool
AIFMB
IIT Madras
London Business School
Kellogg School of Management
Darden School of Business
EDHEC
INSEAD
Harvard Business School
Rotman
Thunderbird
Stanford
IE
IMD business school
CKGSB
Tuck School of Business
Ivey Business School
Yale
CEIBS
Chicago Booth
ISBInsight
Haas School of Business
Oxford Said
The Thinkers 50
University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School
Video
Slideshow
Audio
Twinterview
2019 Celebrity 100
India Rich List 2019
2019 W-Power Trailblazers
30 Under 30 2019
2018 Celebrity 100
India Rich List 2018
Super 50 Companies 2018
2018 W-Power Trailblazers
30 Under 30 2018
2017 Celebrity 100
30 Under 30
Magazine
Web Specials
Lists
Thought Leadership
Blogs
Multimedia
Magazine
Lists
Web Specials
Thought Leadership
Lists
Thought Leadership
Blogs
Multimedia
Search
Home
Special Report
Budget 2020
From Briefcase to Bahi-katha, a History of the 'Budget Bag'
In 2019, FM Nirmala Sitharaman ditched the colonial legacy of the briefcase for an indigenous variety
By
Forbes India
Published:
Jan 29, 2020 05:55:02 PM IST
Updated:
Jan 29, 2020 06:06:48 PM IST
❮
❯
Budget 2020
Budget Expectations
Bahi-katha
Budget Bag
Post Your Comment
Name
Required
Email Address
Required, will not be published
Comment
All comments are moderated
Post
Thank you for your comment, we value your opinion and the time you took to write to us!
MORE STORIES
Namrata Sahoo
Restructured Loans, Rationalised Taxes: Industry Expectations from Union Budget 2020
Forbes India
From Briefcase to Bahi-katha, a History of the 'Budget Bag'
INSEAD
How managers self-sabotage when giving negative feedback
New iPhones fuel strong profit for Apple
Brand Connect
Salt and stress tied to risk of hypertension
Coronavirus crisis exposes cracks in China's facade of unity
Divya J Shekhar
Inequality has a 'Female Face' in India
Sanitary Panels
Comic: Hate in the time of Delhi elections?
How managers self-sabotage when giving negative feedback
Restructured Loans, Rationalised Taxes: Industry Expectations from Union Budget 2020