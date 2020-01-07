  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. CES 2020

Sony announces PlayStation 5, electric concept car Vision-S

The company dives into the competitive mobility landscape with a futuristic car that's not just electric and self-driving, but also a cutting-edge entertainment centre, revealed at CES 2020

Pankti Mehta Kadakia
By Pankti Mehta Kadakia, Forbes India Staff
Published: Jan 7, 2020 02:26:51 PM IST
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 03:13:14 PM IST
Full Bio

g_126117_bg_1_280x210.jpgPhoto courtesy: Sony

If the last decade’s mega-trend was mobile, the next decade’s will be mobility. Taking stock of the huge potential for technology in this space, Sony, traditionally known for its home electronics, announced a big leap at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020: The company has been working on a concept car—called Vision S—that combines safety, comfort and entertainment.

“The future of mobility will not be dominated just by safety and autonomous driving, but also by entertainment,” Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said at the event, held in Las Vegas.

Related stories

The Vision-S prototype incorporates Sony's imaging and sensing technologies, as well as on-board software regulated using Sony's artificial intelligence (AI), telecommunication and cloud technologies, in order to continuously evolve. A total of 33 sensors are embedded within the vehicle, to detect and recognise people and objects both inside and outside the car.

The concept car takes its entertainment system seriously. It hosts Sony’s 360 Reality Audio technology for immersive sound; a panaromic screen for kitted-out in-car entertainment; and a ‘safety cocoon’ concept that aids safety while you watch.

“With the spread of 5G and advancement of self-driving technology, people will eventually be relieved from car operations. The car cabin will evolve into a comfortable environment, like the space inside a living room,” says a press release on Sony’s website. “When that time comes, what should the experience of being transported in a car offer?”

If the car detects that a passenger is asleep in the back, it will automatically adjust the temperature, and will keep learning the user’s preferences. It will use cloud artificial intelligence to repeatedly update and adapt.

Sony also announced that the PlayStation 5 will hit stores at the end of the year, in time for the holidays. Price and other details have not yet been declared.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

2010s: When marketing gained a human touch
Josy Paul
2010s: When marketing gained a human touch
2020s: Sharing assets will be the new normal
Amit Ramani
2020s: Sharing assets will be the new normal
'The 2010s were a warm up in gig economy': UrbanClap's Varun Khaitan
Varun Khaitan
'The 2010s were a warm up in gig economy': UrbanClap's Varun Khaitan
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape preparations spanned the globe
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape preparations spanned the globe
Sony announces PlayStation 5, electric concept car Vision-S
Pankti Mehta Kadakia
Sony announces PlayStation 5, electric concept car Vision-S
The tech that will invade our lives in 2020
The tech that will invade our lives in 2020
Identify great customers from their first purchase
Harvard Business School
Identify great customers from their first purchase
Meet Ballie, Samsung's rolling robot that runs your home
Pankti Mehta Kadakia
Meet Ballie, Samsung's rolling robot that runs your home
The tech that will invade our lives in 2020
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape preparations spanned the globe