When growth is the antidote







Why is economic growth important? Well, it can help increase tax revenues, which would mean more spending on public services. A bump in the GDP will increase consumption, which means more room for investments.

Economic growth can also serve as a useful antidote to social unrest by reducing unemployment, particularly among the youth. In 2013, The International Labour Organization (ILO) came out with its annual World of Work Report titled ‘Repairing the Economic and Social Fabric’. This was five years after the global financial crisis; employment rates exceeded pre-crisis levels in 30 percent of the countries analysed, including those in southern Europe and the Arab region. The ILO report concludes that the rising unemployment, a drop in labour force participation and a deterioration in the quality of employment conspired to fuel social tensions in many of the countries—remember the ‘Occupy’ movement that began on Wall Street and spread to Europe, and the Tahrir Square protests in Egypt that helped topple President Hosni Mubarak.

