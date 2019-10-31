  1. Home
  2. Global Game
  3. Cross Border

The top 50 impact investors

Never before has it been more on trend to do good with your dollars.Forbes has put together The Impact 50 to highlight some of the most notable impact investors, carvnig their own paths

By Forbes
Published: Oct 31, 2019 12:09:27 PM IST
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:35:11 PM IST

g_122939_scott_cook_s_280x210.jpgScott Cook, co-founder, Intuit

Never before has it been more on trend to do good with your dollars. Coined at a Rockefeller Foundation event in 2007, the term “impact investing” is defined as investing in ventures that both make money and have a positive social or environmental impact. It’s a strategy that’s been embraced by many, including billionaires, pop stars and athletes. As of April, there were more than 1,340 organisations managing $502 billion in impact investing assets worldwide, according to the Global Impact Investing Network. That’s more than double last year’s total. Forbes has put together The Impact 50 to highlight some of the most notable impact investors. Twenty-nine are members of The Forbes 400. Some are on other Forbes lists. Still others have paved their own paths.

Click here for the list

(This story appears in the 08 November, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

An unexpected product benefit can be a powerful marketing tool
INSEAD
An unexpected product benefit can be a powerful marketing tool
India's Richest 2019: Vivek Chaand Sehgal's stalled engine
Anuradha Raghunathan
India's Richest 2019: Vivek Chaand Sehgal's stalled engine
Thoughts on wealth
Forbes India
Thoughts on wealth
Apple's profits fall for fourth straight quarter, iPhone sales fall 9%
Apple's profits fall for fourth straight quarter, iPhone sales fall 9%
Barneys' bankruptcy fight could impact entire high-fashion retail world
Barneys' bankruptcy fight could impact entire high-fashion retail world
The top 50 impact investors
Forbes
The top 50 impact investors
Vietjet: How Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao made history with the airline
Lan Anh Nguyen
Vietjet: How Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao made history with the airline
India needs a successful economic moon shot
Yuwa Hedrick-Wong
India needs a successful economic moon shot
Video: Digital education is key to Nykaa's success: Falguni Nayar
Barneys' bankruptcy fight could impact entire high-fashion retail world