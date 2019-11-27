Diabetes: Fueling the Epidemic of Hypertension

As our country races into the future, the changes we see in our everyday life are unprecedented. The changes are also reflected in the disorders of our age. Lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension have become increasingly common, and often, they go hand in hand. Considering that both diseases are in some way caused due to poor lifestyle choices, it is easy to see how they are correlated. Our sedentary lifestyles, lack of exercise and physical activities, obesity, stress, irregular sleeping and eating patterns all tie in, and contribute to making these conditions worse. However, diabetics are more at risk of contracting hypertension as compared to those with hypertension at risk of contracting diabetes. Research has evidenced that diabetics are twice as likely to develop hypertension. Simply put, there is a high likelihood of an individual with diabetes developing hypertension, while those with hypertension might not develop diabetes in their lifetimes. This implies that diabetics need to be more careful with their lifestyles in order to keep hypertension, one of the most deadly diseases, away. Healthy lifestyle, stress and sleep management is the key to keeping the body and mind healthy, and hypertension at bay. Regular exercise, too, is known to help. By taking small but sustainable measures to improve their lifestyles, individuals with diabetes can avoid the onset of hypertension, and focus their energies on only managing life with diabetes.Human health has evolved over the years, reacting to the environment, the food we ingest, the lifestyle we lead, and many other factors. Our health at any given point is a reflection of all these factors and gives us a pretty accurate picture of how well, or not, we are managing these factors. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that over the years, while average lifespans have increased, the quality of life has deteriorated. We now live longer lives managing our diseases and disorders. And the situation is almost the same across the world. There is a significant rise in cardiovascular issues, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, etc. Infectious diseases are no longer the most feared; lifestyle disorders have taken over as the most common cause of mortality around the world. Leading this pack is hypertension, which has earned the nickname of the silent killer. The problem with this disease is that it can lie silently in an individual’s body for years, without presenting any symptoms, damaging the body throughout. By the time the symptoms appear, hypertension would have progressed to a severe, even life-threatening level. In many ways, we have allowed this to happen. We have neglected our health by increasing our consumption of unhealthy foods, alcohol, and smoking, refraining from exercising, improperly managing stress, obesity, etc. turning hypertension into the global epidemic that it has now become. But there is hope. By simply maintaining a healthy lifestyle, hypertension can be managed, and even reversed. By actively choosing to make better choices, those suffering from hypertension can lead an almost normal life, substantially increasing its quality.