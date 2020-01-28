Hypertension: Rising beyond the age barriers

Hypertension, conventionally believed to afflict only during the old age that is sixty years or above has now blunted the traditional divide. Reportedly, one in five young adults in India has high blood pressure. Indians are more prone to be hit by high blood pressure at a younger age than their western counterparts. The prevalence of high blood pressure in India has been reported to be as high as 12.1% in the age group of 18-25 years.

Blood pressure in this age group would respond well to weight management and lifestyle changes, however, it’s a pity that they hardly seek treatment. A major reason being a late screening that starts at the age of thirty. Approximately half of the Indian population is aged less than forty, that includes the most economically productive group and growth drivers that the country banks upon. Thus, it is imperative that an early health screening and a healthy lifestyle be promoted to avert the upcoming crisis of morbidities and mortalities.

While cholesterol helps your body function, too much of it can cause severe health issues including high blood pressure also known as hypertension. The excessive cholesterol can build up and eventually form plaque in the body’s arteries. These blockages in the arteries make it more difficult for oxygen-rich blood to pass through, causing a strain on your heart and increasing your blood pressure. It is recommended that all adults aged 20 and above have their cholesterol checked every four to six years. Leading a well-balanced, healthy lifestyle is the key to healthy levels of cholesterol and blood pressure. To lower your cholesterol, eat a healthy diet and get 40 minutes of moderate- to vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise, three to four times a week. However, following lifestyle modifications, a failure to achieve a healthy cholesterol level, warrants the use of medicines. Medications can help you to control cholesterol levels, but diet and lifestyle changes remain the best ways to reduce the risk of high blood pressure. It’s also very important to take your medication exactly as your doctor has instructed.