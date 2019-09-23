Geetaa Paul: India's beauty magnate

Beauty is a part and parcel of entrepreneur Geetaa Paul’s life, a 30-year-long passion which she has turned into a successful career and business. She rose through the ranks at VLCC to become its AVP (Area Vice President) for Karnataka and is now the owner of Sculpt by Geetaa Paul, a health-focused slimming and beauty salon in Bengaluru. Years before launching her brand, Paul was just a young girl with a deep interest in beauty. She attended the College of Beauty and Cosmetology in Bengaluru, apart from taking up training courses with several reputed colleges. She also underwent an Advanced Hair Training course at the Morris School of Hair Designing in Singapore. Armed with all this knowledge, she began her career as a beauty manager in Dubai.The India calling came soon, and she relocated to Bengaluru to work as the Zonal Beauty Head at VLCC. She soon received a promotion to AVP for Karnataka. She also partnered with another wellness brand for about 10 years, bringing the brand glory and success. It was during this time that she decided to do something of her own and the idea of Sculpt by Geetaa Paul started taking shape. It was a risky endeavour at the time, considering she was doing so well for herself professionally. “Something in me was driving me towards starting something of my own. I made up my mind and nothing was going to stop me from pursuing my drive.” Today, Sculpt by Geetaa Paul is one of the biggest names in the beauty business. It has won numerous accolades including the “Best Slimming Clinic in Customer Satisfaction” at the Cosme India Awards 2017 by ASSOCHAM India and “The Most Trusted Slimming Beauty and Aesthetic Clinic in India” at the International Quality Awards 2019. Paul credits her in-depth knowledge of beauty and wellness as the reason for her success. Her goal with Sculpt by Geetaa Paul was to bring premium health and wellness services to all at competitive rates, using latest technologies to fulfil her purpose. Three decades into the beauty industry, Paul remains as committed as ever to encouraging women to bring out their best selves around the world. She recently received the “Pratigya Social Impact Award” for her work in supporting Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor and activist. Her motto in life is “behind every successful women is herself.”