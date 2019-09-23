  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. India Shining

Geetaa Paul: India's beauty magnate

The founder of Sculpt chats about her three decades in the beauty industry and the passion that
drives her forward

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Sep 23, 2019 12:01:02 PM IST
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 04:04:08 PM IST

g_121495_in-article_280x210.jpg
Beauty is a part and parcel of entrepreneur Geetaa Paul’s life, a 30-year-long passion which she has turned into a successful career and business. She rose through the ranks at VLCC to become its AVP (Area Vice President) for Karnataka and is now the owner of Sculpt by Geetaa Paul, a health-focused slimming and beauty salon in Bengaluru.

Years before launching her brand, Paul was just a young girl with a deep interest in beauty. She attended the College of Beauty and Cosmetology in Bengaluru, apart from taking up training courses with several reputed colleges. She also underwent an Advanced Hair Training course at the Morris School of Hair Designing in Singapore. Armed with all this knowledge, she began her career as a beauty manager in Dubai.

The India calling came soon, and she relocated to Bengaluru to work as the Zonal Beauty Head at VLCC. She soon received a promotion to AVP for Karnataka. She also partnered with another wellness brand for about 10 years, bringing the brand glory and success.

It was during this time that she decided to do something of her own and the idea of Sculpt by Geetaa Paul started taking shape. It was a risky endeavour at the time, considering she was doing so well for herself professionally. “Something in me was driving me towards starting something of my own. I made up my mind and nothing was going to stop me from pursuing my drive.”

Today, Sculpt by Geetaa Paul is one of the biggest names in the beauty business. It has won numerous accolades including the “Best Slimming Clinic in Customer Satisfaction” at the Cosme India Awards 2017 by ASSOCHAM India and “The Most Trusted Slimming Beauty and Aesthetic Clinic in India” at the International Quality Awards 2019. Paul credits her in-depth knowledge of beauty and wellness as the reason for her success.

Her goal with Sculpt by Geetaa Paul was to bring premium health and wellness services to all at competitive rates, using latest technologies to fulfil her purpose. Three decades into the beauty industry, Paul remains as committed as ever to encouraging women to bring out their best selves around the world. She recently received the “Pratigya Social Impact Award” for her work in supporting  Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor and activist. Her motto in life is “behind every successful women is herself.”

 

Disclaimer: The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

'I see huge potential for AI as an amplifier': Vishal Sikka
Harichandan Arakali
'I see huge potential for AI as an amplifier': Vishal Sikka
NBA in India: The hoopla comes to town
Arun Janardhan
NBA in India: The hoopla comes to town
AI and the social sciences used to talk more. Now they've drifted apart
Kellogg School of Management
AI and the social sciences used to talk more. Now they've drifted apart
Meet the world's first venture-backed human-hair-extension company
Susan Adams
Meet the world's first venture-backed human-hair-extension company
The week the CEOs got smacked
The week the CEOs got smacked
Forever 21, fast-fashion pioneer, to file for bankruptcy
Forever 21, fast-fashion pioneer, to file for bankruptcy
Ather Energy is redefining electric two-wheelers
Harichandan Arakali
Ather Energy is redefining electric two-wheelers
Ten interesting things we read this week
Ambit Research
Ten interesting things we read this week
Anil Bhaskaran: Sculpting in space
A winner at all costs