Sky-high buildings, down-to-earth values

Finding the perfect house in Mumbai can be a nightmare. Rohit Kharche, a prominent figure in the real estate industry, understands this problem perfectly and is actively trying to change the status quo with high-quality housing for the middle class through his next-gen firm, The Baya Company. Coming from a family with a strong focus on education, Kharche believes in life-long learning. He has a BS degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University and a MS degree in Economics. A passionate aviator, he also maintains an FAA Commercial Pilot’s License. With his analytical thinking and logical reasoning skills learnt in the engineering classroom and a thorough understanding of the industry through his economics background, Kharche successfully tackles complex real-world problems with ease. On returning after his education, Kharche quickly realised that Mumbai real estate market was saturated with luxury housing projects and didn’t put the middle class on priority as they should have been. With a view to fix the situation, The Baya Company provided excellent housing units that are “just what you need” at locations “just where you need” at competitive prices for all. Transparency continues to be the key focus area for Kharche and his firm. The business has developed a smartphone app which enables its clientele to actively track the progress on a project, the stage of completion, request and obtain relevant documents and much more. The business is very active on all media platforms and strives to actively to resolve every question, concern, complaint or suggestion. Surprisingly, Kharche admits to not being a big risk-taker in spite of his big aims. “Growing up in a family that had very limited resources, I understand the importance of access to a resource and how quickly a bad decision can take it away from someone,” he explains. His goals are simple and realistic, whether it’s delivering permanent homes to slumdwellers or flats to clients on time. Throughout it all, Kharche has constantly tried to learn new things from everyone, be they team members, people in the industry, friends, or even strangers. He strongly believes that “there is a solution to every problem and on most occasions, common sense leads you to it.” The Baya Company is a living testament to that belief.