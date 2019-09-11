'We'll Keep Investing In India': UCWeb's Huaiyuan Yang

Huaiyuan Yang



(This story appears in the 27 September, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

In India to host the second Philanthropy Forum on behalf of Alibaba Foundation, Huaiyuan Yang, vice president of UCWeb Global Business, says unless a company finds a meeting point between business and philanthropy, it cannot survive. Edited excerpts:Social responsibility can never be a burden for an enterprise. Only when social responsibility becomes a part of the business model, the enterprise can survive and develop.India is a key market for UC. We have a user base of 130 million monthly active users. UC Browser, with 1.1 billion user downloads worldwide excluding China, gets half of its global installs from India. UC browser supports 14 Indian languages, and the UC news feed is available in English, Hindi and 11 local languages. We will keep investing in the Indian market.The OTT market in India is becoming a mainstream leisure destination. We had a record consumption of over 4 billion content pieces for cricket-related content during the cricket season. Each user spends 20 minutes daily reading and watching content provided by UC.