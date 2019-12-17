India's top 15 emerging jobs for 2020 are...

Image: Shutterstock

It’s a good time to be in the technology space going into 2020, with many of the fastest-growing careers expected to emerge from the field. According to The LinkedIn Emerging Jobs 2020 Report for India, which compounds its findings based on all LinkedIn members with public profiles that have held full-time positions in India for the past five years, the ITES sector will continue to be a talent magnet.LinkedIn calculated the share of hiring and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of this proportion of its users for each occupation between 2015 and 2019, identifying roles with the largest growth. On top of the table is ‘blockchain developer’; India is now placed sixth in the world in terms of blockchain patents. The report says that while India’s public sector is a large consumer of the technology, companies in the BFSI and health care sectors are also looking to employ specialists. At No 2 is ‘artificial intelligence developer’, the No 1 emerging job in the US this year. “This year’s report is a window into the changing landscape of the Indian economy. The country is seeing a rise in digital transactions, and therefore, industries are ramping up investments in blockchain,” Ruchee Anand, head of talent solutions and learning solutions-India, LinkedIn, said in a release. “While tech jobs rule the list, it is also interesting to see soft skills, such as account management and customer retention, become critical, which underscores the importance of human intervention at every level of digitisation.”