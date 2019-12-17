  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. LeaderBoard

India's top 15 emerging jobs for 2020 are...

A majority of growing careers are tech-oriented, finds a LinkedIn report, with artificial intelligence and blockchain at the top

Pankti Mehta Kadakia
By Pankti Mehta Kadakia, Forbes India Staff
Published: Dec 17, 2019 09:45:49 AM IST
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 09:09:46 AM IST
Full Bio

g_125103_shutterstock_1016393917_bg_280x210.jpgImage: Shutterstock
It’s a good time to be in the technology space going into 2020, with many of the fastest-growing careers expected to emerge from the field. According to The LinkedIn Emerging Jobs 2020 Report for India, which compounds its findings based on all LinkedIn members with public profiles that have held full-time positions in India for the past five years, the ITES sector will continue to be a talent magnet.

g_125095_leaderboard1-2_280x210.jpg
LinkedIn calculated the share of hiring and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of this proportion of its users for each occupation between 2015 and 2019, identifying roles with the largest growth. On top of the table is ‘blockchain developer’; India is now placed sixth in the world in terms of blockchain patents. The report says that while India’s public sector is a large consumer of the technology, companies in the BFSI and health care sectors are also looking to employ specialists. At No 2 is ‘artificial intelligence developer’, the No 1 emerging job in the US this year.

“This year’s report is a window into the changing landscape of the Indian economy. The country is seeing a rise in digital transactions, and therefore, industries are ramping up investments in blockchain,” Ruchee Anand, head of talent solutions and learning solutions-India, LinkedIn, said in a release. “While tech jobs rule the list, it is also interesting to see soft skills, such as account management and customer retention, become critical, which underscores the importance of human intervention at every level of digitisation.”

(This story appears in the 03 January, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

Dawn of the Neobanks
Jeff Kauflin
Dawn of the Neobanks
Netflix looks abroad as growth slows in the U.S.
Netflix looks abroad as growth slows in the U.S.
Boeing to stop making 737 Max jets, for now
Boeing to stop making 737 Max jets, for now
India's top 15 emerging jobs for 2020 are...
Pankti Mehta Kadakia
India's top 15 emerging jobs for 2020 are...
Havells: Making a brand of a commodity
Rajiv Singh
Havells: Making a brand of a commodity
Seven years in, Candy Crush is still wildly popular
Namrata Sahoo
Seven years in, Candy Crush is still wildly popular
More videos being watched in non-metros than cities: Hotstar report
Varsha Meghani
More videos being watched in non-metros than cities: Hotstar report
Break bones, not ideals: When students become teachers
Sanitary Panels
Break bones, not ideals: When students become teachers
Havells: Making a brand of a commodity
More videos being watched in non-metros than cities: Hotstar report