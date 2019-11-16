  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. LeaderBoard

Just how bad is the rot in the economy?

A host of indicators point to the growth slowdown becoming more entrenched

Samar Srivastava
By Samar Srivastava, Forbes India Staff
Published: Nov 16, 2019 08:24:09 AM IST
Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:13:10 AM IST
Full Bio

After studying law I vectored towards journalism by accident and it's the only job I've done since. It's a job that has taken me on a private jet to Jaisalmer - where I wrote India's first feature on fractional ownership of business jets - to the badlands of west UP where India's sugar economy is inextricably now tied to politics. I'm a big fan of new business models and crafty entrepreneurs. Fortunately for me, there are plenty of those in Asia at the moment.

g_123685_bg_economicslowdown_mx_23aug_17_54_280x210.jpgImage: Mexy Xavier

As the Indian economy started slowing since last Diwali, car sales dipped, consumer goods companies reported lower volume growth and businesses found it harder to borrow money. As growth continues to weaken, a host of indictors are pointing to a much deeper malaise than initially believed. Diesel sales are down and with it truck sales; loan growth has fallen and wholesale price inflation, a key indicator of the pricing power of industry, now reads below 1 percent.

The immediate result has been a realisation that growth in FY20 is unlikely to revive. GDP estimates for FY20 have been cut to 5 percent from the earlier 6.1 percent, according to Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic advisor of the State Bank of India. He points to the global growth slowdown and the lack of demand from the Indian consumer as primary culprits even as he believes that further rate cuts are unlikely to revive demand on account of the leverage consumers have already taken. When might growth revive? Look for increased credit growth, rising imports and higher truck sales. Ghosh believes that is at least two quarters away and has penciled in 6.2 percent as his FY21 target.

g_123703_leaderboard1_280x210.jpg

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

Three days with Hasan Minhaj
Three days with Hasan Minhaj
Qatar faces a tight squeeze for its compact World Cup
Qatar faces a tight squeeze for its compact World Cup
The rise of regional Indian food around the world
Anoothi Vishal
The rise of regional Indian food around the world
Just how bad is the rot in the economy?
Samar Srivastava
Just how bad is the rot in the economy?
Ten interesting things we read this week
Ambit Research
Ten interesting things we read this week
Travel: 36 hours in Tbilisi
Chaitali Patel
Travel: 36 hours in Tbilisi
How can the auto sector sustain the October sales bump?
Manu Balachandran
How can the auto sector sustain the October sales bump?
Thoughts on hip-hop
Forbes India
Thoughts on hip-hop
Travel: 36 hours in Tbilisi
The rise of regional Indian food around the world