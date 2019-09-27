Sometimes, recession is good: John Forrester

John Forrester



John Forrester

(This story appears in the 11 October, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

The underlying fundamentals are positive in terms of urbanisation, population growth and employment. But there is some negativity around the ability to get things done. That, however, seems to be rare.Real estate goes through ups and downs. And India is no different. You can find reasons to be a bit cynical and negative. But compared to other markets, India offers a healthy yield for a global buyer. We see opportunity in whatever circumstances we're in. Sometimes recession is good to reset the market. And other times, it's not.When you talk about real estate in India, people think in terms of residential. And that's fair because 90 percent is that. But if you leave that out, there are some green shoots in the affordable and mid-income category. The commercial market is doing well because the services economy and the global outsourcing in artificial intelligence and cloud data security are working well.