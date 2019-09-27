  1. Home
Sometimes, recession is good: John Forrester

Why Forrester, Cushman and Wakefield's global president, is bullish on India

By Rajiv Singh
Published: Sep 27, 2019 09:29:35 AM IST

g_121671_john_forrester_280x210.jpgJohn Forrester

Q. Betting Big on India
The underlying fundamentals are positive in terms of urbanisation, population growth and employment. But there is some negativity around the ability to get things done. That, however, seems to be rare. 
 
Q. On the real estate market
Real estate goes through ups and downs. And India is no different. You can find reasons to be a bit cynical and negative. But compared to other markets, India offers a healthy yield for a global buyer. We see opportunity in whatever circumstances we're in. Sometimes recession is good to reset the market. And other times, it's not. 
 
Q. On why commercial realty market is growing
When you talk about real estate in India, people think in terms of residential. And that's fair because 90 percent is that. But if you leave that out, there are some green shoots in the affordable and mid-income category. The commercial market is doing well because the services economy and the global outsourcing in artificial intelligence and cloud data security are working well.

(This story appears in the 11 October, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

