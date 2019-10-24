'Time to reclaim the crown': Sansui's Lim Jew Tim







(This story appears in the 08 November, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Lim Jew Tim, head (global licencing) of Sansui, was in India recently to announce its partnership with Jania Group, the maker of Karbonn mobiles. This is the company’s second stint in India after it partnered with Videocon in 1999. Over the next decade, South Korean biggies like Samsung and LG took over the top spot from Sansui. In an interview to Forbes India, he says it is time to reclaim the crown. Excerpts from an interview:You can see it as a second innings as well as continuation. We have been here since 1999, and the brand enjoys a massive equity with Indians. It is just that we are changing our partnership.Stay close to the market. Since the market is dynamic, one needs to be quick in coming up with products. Also one has to realise that consumers are looking for good products at honest pricing.History shows that the leadership crown goes to the Japanese, then Koreans and then Chinese. This is like musical chairs. But the important thing is how you bring quality at the right price.Once our India plant starts, we will make it a part of the global production network. Manufacturing high quality product is not easy. When the Chinese first came to the market, people were sceptical. Indian manufacturing too will go through the same cycle.It’s huge. Even a 2 percent market share is big. But we don’t want to stop there. The only way for us is to expand the market share. IoT is one of the biggest opportunities that Indian market offers now.