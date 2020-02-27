30 Under 30 2020
  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

Nominees for the CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards 2020 announced

Industry stalwarts will be honoured at the IBLA 2020 awards ceremony on Friday, February 28

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 27, 2020 03:25:18 PM IST
Updated: Feb 27, 2020 03:53:08 PM IST

cnbc tv18 ibla

Which company performed outstandingly this year? Which startup deserves the Young Turk of the Year award? The India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) is a platform to recognise industry disruptors and leaders, across various industries, for those creating history with their exceptional leadership skills, while keeping a keen eye on India’s future.

This year, the award ceremony will be held on February 28. Here is the complete list of the nominees across multiple categories for IBLA 2020.

Sr. No. Categories Winners
1 Outstanding Business Leader of the Year Rajesh Gopinathan


Suresh Narayanan


Varun Berry


CP Gurnani


Keki Mistry
2 Outstanding Company of the Year HDFC Bank


Britannia Industries


Titan


Hindustan Unilever


Nestle India
3 Most Promising Company of the Year Vinati Organics Ltd


Escorts


KEC International


Astral Pipes


Aarti Industries Ltd


Sundaram Fastners
4 Young Turk of the Year Rivigo


Policybazaar.com


Freshworks


Swiggy


Grey Orange
5 Young Turks Start-up of the Year Meesho


Bounce


Dunzo


Vedantu


Locus


Curefit
6 Lifetime Achievement Deepak Parekh


Adi Godrej


Anu Aga


Sudha Murty
7 The Disruptors UPI


Bira91


Nykaa.com


Zerodha
8 State of the Year Maharashtra


Haryana


Madhya Pradesh


Telagana


Tamil Nadu


Punjab
9 Brand Campaign of the Year Fevicol


Coca Cola


KIA


Combiflam
10 Iconic Company of the Year Tata Consultancy Services


Reliance Industries Ltd


Life Insurance Corporation of India


Flipkart


State Bank of India
11 Iconic Business Leader of the Year Mukesh Ambani


Ratan Tata


Satya Nadella


Indira Nooyi


Deepak Parekh


N R Narayan Murthy


Rahul Bajaj


Adi Godrej
12 Iconic Sports Leader of the Year P. Gopichand


Rahul Dravid


Raninder Singh
13 Iconic Entertainment Leader of the Year Karan Johar


Ekta Kapoor


Aditya Chopra


Ajay & Sanjeev Bijli


Shah Rukh Khan

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

ibla
Forbes India
CNBC-TV18 to host India Business Leader Awards 2020 on Feb 28
ibla
Forbes India
Nominees for the CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards 2020 announced
harvey weinstein s
Weinstein is convicted. Where does #MeToo go from here?
coronavirus sm
Sanitary Panels
Comic: The deadliest killer of all...
mba in healthcare
WeSchool
Top five careers in healthcare that a PGDM empowers you to pursue
maria sharapova s
Maria Sharapova wants to be clear: She is retiring, not quitting
mumbai indians
Pankti Mehta Kadakia
Exclusive: Marriott members to get special tickets, coaching from Mumbai Indians
harvey sm
Inmate No. 06581138Z: What awaits Harvey Weinstein behind bars
Weinstein is convicted. Where does #MeToo go from here?
CNBC-TV18 to host India Business Leader Awards 2020 on Feb 28