Nominees for the CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards 2020 announced

Which company performed outstandingly this year? Which startup deserves the Young Turk of the Year award? The India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) is a platform to recognise industry disruptors and leaders, across various industries, for those creating history with their exceptional leadership skills, while keeping a keen eye on India’s future.
This year, the award ceremony will be held on February 28. Here is the complete list of the nominees across multiple categories for IBLA 2020.
|Sr. No.
|Categories
|Winners
|1
|Outstanding Business Leader of the Year
|Rajesh Gopinathan
|
|
|Suresh Narayanan
|
|
|Varun Berry
|
|
|CP Gurnani
|
|
|Keki Mistry
|2
|Outstanding Company of the Year
|HDFC Bank
|
|
|Britannia Industries
|
|
|Titan
|
|
|Hindustan Unilever
|
|
|Nestle India
|3
|Most Promising Company of the Year
|Vinati Organics Ltd
|
|
|Escorts
|
|
|KEC International
|
|
|Astral Pipes
|
|
|Aarti Industries Ltd
|
|
|Sundaram Fastners
|4
|Young Turk of the Year
|Rivigo
|
|
|Policybazaar.com
|
|
|Freshworks
|
|
|Swiggy
|
|
|Grey Orange
|5
|Young Turks Start-up of the Year
|Meesho
|
|
|Bounce
|
|
|Dunzo
|
|
|Vedantu
|
|
|Locus
|
|
|Curefit
|6
|Lifetime Achievement
|Deepak Parekh
|
|
|Adi Godrej
|
|
|Anu Aga
|
|
|Sudha Murty
|7
|The Disruptors
|UPI
|
|
|Bira91
|
|
|Nykaa.com
|
|
|Zerodha
|8
|State of the Year
|Maharashtra
|
|
|Haryana
|
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|
|
|Telagana
|
|
|Tamil Nadu
|
|
|Punjab
|9
|Brand Campaign of the Year
|Fevicol
|
|
|Coca Cola
|
|
|KIA
|
|
|Combiflam
|10
|Iconic Company of the Year
|Tata Consultancy Services
|
|
|Reliance Industries Ltd
|
|
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|
|
|Flipkart
|
|
|State Bank of India
|11
|Iconic Business Leader of the Year
|Mukesh Ambani
|
|
|Ratan Tata
|
|
|Satya Nadella
|
|
|Indira Nooyi
|
|
|Deepak Parekh
|
|
|N R Narayan Murthy
|
|
|Rahul Bajaj
|
|
|Adi Godrej
|12
|Iconic Sports Leader of the Year
|P. Gopichand
|
|
|Rahul Dravid
|
|
|Raninder Singh
|13
|Iconic Entertainment Leader of the Year
|Karan Johar
|
|
|Ekta Kapoor
|
|
|Aditya Chopra
|
|
|Ajay & Sanjeev Bijli
|
|
|Shah Rukh Khan