Thoughts from children's books

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 15, 2016

mg_89053_louisa_may_alcott_280x210.jpg


I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship.
—Louisa May Alcott Little Women

If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.
—JRR Tolkien  The Hobbit

mg_89059_lewis_carrol_280x210.jpg


Sometimes I have believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.
—Lewis Carroll Alice in Wonderland

Above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you, because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places.
—Roald Dahl Charlie and the Chocolate Factory


mg_89057_jm_barrie_280x210.jpg

The moment where you doubt you can fly, you cease forever being able to do it.
—JM Barrie Peter Pan


Sometimes, said Pooh, the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.
—AA Milne Winnie-the-Pooh

 

mg_89061_antoine_de_saint_280x210.jpg
 

It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.
—Antoine de Saint-Exupéry The Little Prince


You have been my friend. That in itself is a tremendous thing.
—EB White Charlotte’s Web

mg_89063_dr_seuss_280x210.jpg



If things start happening, don’t worry, don’t stew. Just go right along, and you’ll start happening too.
—Dr Seuss Oh, The Places You’ll Go!

My father got the dog drunk on cherry brandy at the party last night. If the RSPCA hear about it, he could get done.
—Sue Townsend The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13 ¾

 

mg_89065_jk_rowling_280x210.jpg
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times if only one remembers to turn on the light.
—JK Rowling Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

There’s no place like home.
—L Frank Baum The Wonderful Wizard of Oz



Images:  Baum: Apic / Getty Images; Alcott: Bettmann / Getty Images; Seuss, Antoine, Lewis, Barrie: Getty Images; Rowling: Carlo Allegri / Reuters

(This story appears in the 28 October, 2016 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

