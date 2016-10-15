Thoughts from children's books

Images: Baum: Apic / Getty Images; Alcott: Bettmann / Getty Images; Seuss, Antoine, Lewis, Barrie: Getty Images; Rowling: Carlo Allegri / Reuters

I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship.Little WomenIf more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.The HobbitSometimes I have believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.Alice in WonderlandAbove all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you, because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places.Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryThe moment where you doubt you can fly, you cease forever being able to do it.Peter PanSometimes, said Pooh, the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.Winnie-the-PoohIt is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.The Little PrinceYou have been my friend. That in itself is a tremendous thing.Charlotte’s WebIf things start happening, don’t worry, don’t stew. Just go right along, and you’ll start happening too.Oh, The Places You’ll Go!My father got the dog drunk on cherry brandy at the party last night. If the RSPCA hear about it, he could get done.The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13 ¾Happiness can be found in the darkest of times if only one remembers to turn on the light.Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s StoneThere’s no place like home.The Wonderful Wizard of Oz