Thoughts of billionaires

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 5, 2019 02:10:47 PM IST
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 02:14:37 PM IST

g_124583_richard_branson_280x210.jpgAll you have in business is your reputation. So, it’s very important that you keep your word.
—Richard Branson
Never give up. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow will be sunshine.
—Jack Ma

You must first be willing to fail—and you must have the courage to go for it anyway.
—Michael Bloomberg

The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.
—Oprah Winfrey

You can worry about the competition or you can focus on what’s ahead of you and drive fast.
—Jack Dorsey

If people are not laughing at your goals, your goals are too small.
—Azim Premji

When you innovate, you’ve got to be prepared for everyone telling you you’re nuts.
—Larry Ellison

As I grow older, I pay less attention to what men say. I just watch what they do.
—Andrew Carnegie

People should only profit to the extent they make other people’s lives better.
—Charles Koch

Loyalty is not won by being first. It is won by being best.
—Stefan Persson

High expectations are the key to everything.
—Sam Walton

If you are in business, you are not enjoying. You are working.
—Carlos Slim Helú

If we were motivated by money, we would have sold the company a long time ago, and ended up on a beach.
—Larry Page

After a certain point, money is meaningless. It ceases to be the goal. The game is what counts.
—Aristotle Onassis

(This story appears in the 27 December, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

