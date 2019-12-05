Thoughts of billionaires

All you have in business is your reputation. So, it’s very important that you keep your word. —Richard Branson
Never give up. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow will be sunshine. —Jack Ma
You must first be willing to fail—and you must have the courage to go for it anyway.—Michael Bloomberg
The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.—Oprah Winfrey
You can worry about the competition or you can focus on what’s ahead of you and drive fast.—Jack Dorsey
If people are not laughing at your goals, your goals are too small.—Azim Premji
When you innovate, you’ve got to be prepared for everyone telling you you’re nuts.—Larry Ellison
As I grow older, I pay less attention to what men say. I just watch what they do.—Andrew Carnegie
People should only profit to the extent they make other people’s lives better. —Charles Koch
Loyalty is not won by being first. It is won by being best.—Stefan Persson
High expectations are the key to everything.—Sam Walton
If you are in business, you are not enjoying. You are working.—Carlos Slim Helú
If we were motivated by money, we would have sold the company a long time ago, and ended up on a beach.—Larry Page
After a certain point, money is meaningless. It ceases to be the goal. The game is what counts.—Aristotle Onassis
