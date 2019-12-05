Thoughts of billionaires

All you have in business is your reputation. So, it’s very important that you keep your word.

Never give up. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow will be sunshine.You must first be willing to fail—and you must have the courage to go for it anyway.The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.You can worry about the competition or you can focus on what’s ahead of you and drive fast.If people are not laughing at your goals, your goals are too small.When you innovate, you’ve got to be prepared for everyone telling you you’re nuts.As I grow older, I pay less attention to what men say. I just watch what they do.People should only profit to the extent they make other people’s lives better.Loyalty is not won by being first. It is won by being best.High expectations are the key to everything.If you are in business, you are not enjoying. You are working.If we were motivated by money, we would have sold the company a long time ago, and ended up on a beach.After a certain point, money is meaningless. It ceases to be the goal. The game is what counts.