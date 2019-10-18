Thoughts on luxury

Image: Daily Herald Archive / SSPL / Getty Images



I absolutely loathe luxury. It is the one thing I cannot stand.

—Brigitte Bardot



Chocolate is the first luxury. It has so many things wrapped up in it: Deliciousness in the moment, childhood memories, and that grin-inducing feeling of getting a reward for being good.

—Mariska Hargitay



Luxury is a state of mind.

—L’Wren Scott



I like simplicity; I don’t need luxury.

—Francis Ford Coppola



In the luxury business, you have to build on heritage.

—Bernard Arnault



A private jet is not a luxury; it is a necessity.

—TS Kalyanaraman



Contemplation seems to be about the only luxury that costs nothing.

—Dodie Smith



Real luxury is customisation.

—Lapo Elkann



I think the older I get, the more I realise that the ultimate luxury is time.

—Michael Kors



Real luxury is a balance between quality and the affection you feel for an object that cannot be easily replicated.

—Marco Zanini



Time is my biggest luxury. Finding time to do things outside of fashion, which I think for a designer is incredibly important.

—Phoebe Philo



Luxury is not about the things that you own. It is about something that reflects your personal values, something that shows the choices that you have made in your life.

—Marcel Wanders



Living in the lap of luxury isn’t bad except that you never know when luxury is going to stand up.

—Orson Welles



Luxury means that you show the way you dress with eccentricity.

—Alessandro Michele



I learnt a hard fact: That dignity is a luxury in our country.

—Sobhita Dhulipala

