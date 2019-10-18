  1. Home
Thoughts on luxury

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 18, 2019 12:04:56 PM IST
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:32:24 PM IST

g_122479_brigitte_bardot_280x210.jpgImage: Daily Herald Archive / SSPL / Getty Images


I absolutely loathe luxury. It is the one thing I cannot stand.
—Brigitte Bardot

Chocolate is the first luxury. It has so many things wrapped up in it: Deliciousness in the moment, childhood memories, and that grin-inducing feeling of getting a reward for being good.
—Mariska Hargitay

Luxury is a state of mind.
—L’Wren Scott

I like simplicity; I don’t need luxury.
—Francis Ford Coppola

In the luxury business, you have to build on heritage.
—Bernard Arnault

A private jet is not a luxury; it is a necessity.
—TS Kalyanaraman

Contemplation seems to be about the only luxury that costs nothing.
—Dodie Smith

Real luxury is customisation.
—Lapo Elkann

I think the older I get, the more I realise that the ultimate luxury is time.
—Michael Kors

Real luxury is a balance between quality and the affection you feel for an object that cannot be easily replicated.
—Marco Zanini

Time is my biggest luxury. Finding time to do things outside of fashion, which I think for a designer is incredibly important.
—Phoebe Philo

Luxury is not about the things that you own. It is about something that reflects your personal values, something that shows the choices that you have made in your life.
—Marcel Wanders

Living in the lap of luxury isn’t bad except that you never know when luxury is going to stand up.
—Orson Welles

Luxury means that you show the way you dress with eccentricity.
—Alessandro Michele

I learnt a hard fact: That dignity is a luxury in our country.
—Sobhita Dhulipala
 

(This story appears in the 25 October, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

