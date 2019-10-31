Thoughts on wealth

Image: Shutterstock



(This story appears in the 08 November, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Never spend your money before you have earned it.Not he who has much is rich, but he who gives much.It’s good to have money and the things that money can buy, but it’s good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven’t lost the things that money can’t buy.I don’t pay good wages because I have a lot of money; I have a lot of money because I pay good wages.Many people take no care of their money till they come nearly to the end of it, and others do just the same with their time.That man is richest whose pleasures are cheapest.I pity that man who wants a coat so cheap that the man or woman who produces the cloth shall starve in the process.I made my money the old-fashioned way. I was very nice to a wealthy relative right before he died.It is better to have a permanent income than to be fascinating.A wise person should have money in their head, but not in their heart.Know what you own, and know why you own it.If you want to know what a man is really like, take notice of how he acts when he loses money.In a country well-governed, poverty is something to be ashamed of. In a country badly governed, wealth is something to be ashamed of.If a man is proud of his wealth, he should not be praised until it is known how he employs it.