  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Thoughts

Thoughts on wealth

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 31, 2019 01:50:10 PM IST
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:30:36 PM IST

g_122951_socrates_280x210.jpgImage: Shutterstock

Never spend your money before you have earned it.
—Thomas Jefferson

Not he who has much is rich, but he who gives much.
—Erich Fromm

It’s good to have money and the things that money can buy, but it’s good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven’t lost the things that money can’t buy.
—George Lorimer

I don’t pay good wages because I have a lot of money; I have a lot of money because I pay good wages.
—Robert Bosch

Many people take no care of their money till they come nearly to the end of it, and others do just the same with their time.
—Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

That man is richest whose pleasures are cheapest.
—Henry David Thoreau

I pity that man who wants a coat so cheap that the man or woman who produces the cloth shall starve in the process.
—Benjamin Harrison

I made my money the old-fashioned way. I was very nice to a wealthy relative right before he died.
—Malcolm Forbes

It is better to have a permanent income than to be fascinating.
—Oscar Wilde

A wise person should have money in their head, but not in their heart.
—Jonathan Swift

Know what you own, and know why you own it.
—Peter Lynch

If you want to know what a man is really like, take notice of how he acts when he loses money.
—Simone Weil

In a country well-governed, poverty is something to be ashamed of. In a country badly governed, wealth is something to be ashamed of.
—Confucius

If a man is proud of his wealth, he should not be praised until it is known how he employs it. 
—Socrates

(This story appears in the 08 November, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

An unexpected product benefit can be a powerful marketing tool
INSEAD
An unexpected product benefit can be a powerful marketing tool
India's Richest 2019: Vivek Chaand Sehgal's stalled engine
Anuradha Raghunathan
India's Richest 2019: Vivek Chaand Sehgal's stalled engine
Thoughts on wealth
Forbes India
Thoughts on wealth
Apple's profits fall for fourth straight quarter, iPhone sales fall 9%
Apple's profits fall for fourth straight quarter, iPhone sales fall 9%
Barneys' bankruptcy fight could impact entire high-fashion retail world
Barneys' bankruptcy fight could impact entire high-fashion retail world
The top 50 impact investors
Forbes
The top 50 impact investors
Vietjet: How Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao made history with the airline
Lan Anh Nguyen
Vietjet: How Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao made history with the airline
India needs a successful economic moon shot
Yuwa Hedrick-Wong
India needs a successful economic moon shot
Apple's profits fall for fourth straight quarter, iPhone sales fall 9%
Digital helps democratise price points across urban and rural India: Vivek Gambhir