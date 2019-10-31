Thoughts on wealth

Image: Shutterstock
Never spend your money before you have earned it.—Thomas Jefferson
Not he who has much is rich, but he who gives much.—Erich Fromm
It’s good to have money and the things that money can buy, but it’s good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven’t lost the things that money can’t buy.—George Lorimer
I don’t pay good wages because I have a lot of money; I have a lot of money because I pay good wages.—Robert Bosch
Many people take no care of their money till they come nearly to the end of it, and others do just the same with their time.—Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
That man is richest whose pleasures are cheapest.—Henry David Thoreau
I pity that man who wants a coat so cheap that the man or woman who produces the cloth shall starve in the process.—Benjamin Harrison
I made my money the old-fashioned way. I was very nice to a wealthy relative right before he died.—Malcolm Forbes
It is better to have a permanent income than to be fascinating.—Oscar Wilde
A wise person should have money in their head, but not in their heart.—Jonathan Swift
Know what you own, and know why you own it.—Peter Lynch
If you want to know what a man is really like, take notice of how he acts when he loses money.—Simone Weil
In a country well-governed, poverty is something to be ashamed of. In a country badly governed, wealth is something to be ashamed of. —Confucius
If a man is proud of his wealth, he should not be praised until it is known how he employs it. —Socrates
