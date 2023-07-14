To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Delhi flood havoc: National capital sinks under Yamuna

Delhi flood havoc: National capital sinks under Yamuna

Residents across several areas in North, northeast and east Delhi woke up to find a swollen Yamuna river at their doorsteps, engulfing houses along the river and upscale localities like Civil Lines, causing traffic to gridlock and major water supply plants to shut. The unrelenting rains hurtling down the hills from up North had filled up the Hathnikund barrage on the Yamuna upstream, causing the authorities to release water that overflowed into Delhi. The river, strung along by an unpredictable Nature, was simply reclaiming inhabited land—that had always been marked as floodplains
Curated By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Jul 14, 2023
Image by : Shivam Khanna/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

People from colonies around Yamuna River leave their houses after it filled up with overflowing water, New Delhi, July 13, 2023.

