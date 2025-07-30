Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. AcquireX by Wegofin: Designed for bankers, engineered for trust -Jaya Subha, Chief Business Officer, Wegofin

AcquireX by Wegofin: Designed for bankers, engineered for trust -Jaya Subha, Chief Business Officer, Wegofin

In the last five years, UPI has evolved from a promising innovation to India's most dominant payment rail. But while the world applauds the volume, the real question remains: where is the value?

Published: Jul 30, 2025 04:08:42 PM IST
Updated: Jul 30, 2025 06:02:29 PM IST

“UPI is no longer about enabling payments. It’s about how banks extract value, control risk, and build intelligence into the core of every transaction,” says Jaya Subha, CBO at Wegofin.

At Wegofin, we believe the future of UPI lies in intelligent monetization. AcquireX is built to transform UPI acquiring into a high-growth, low-risk, compliant growth engine for banks.

The UPI Opportunity: A Revenue Engine for Banks

Most acquiring solutions are transactional. AcquireX helps banks go beyond processing, enabling real profit generation, CASA growth, and portfolio expansion.

This isn’t theory. It’s already live with several major and payments banks, delivering measurable impact.

Why AcquireX is the Acquiring Platform of Choice

AcquireX is not just another SaaS product. It’s a complete, AI-native platform that handles the entire merchant lifecycle, from digital onboarding to risk scoring, reconciliation, and fraud prevention.

Key pillars:

  • AI-powered onboarding
  • End-to-end transaction lifecycle management
  • Risk-backed merchant acquisition with zero financial exposure for the bank

At the core is an in-house FRM engine, powered by predictive behavior analysis, AML triggers, CPV intelligence, and velocity scoring.

For the Banker: Value Without the Operational Weight

With AcquireX:

  • Compliance with RBI, NPCI, and PCI-DSS standards is embedded
  • Program management, SOPs, and regulator responses are fully handled
  • Technology is customizable to fit the bank’s internal environment

This enables product, operations, and risk teams to focus on scaling, while AcquireX runs the backend. Banks move from enabling UPI to owning it.

“Banks shouldn’t just be participants in the UPI ecosystem. They should be the orchestrators of value,” adds Jaya.

AcquireX Delivers Intelligence at Every Transaction

AcquireX gives banks full command of UPI acquiring, while maintaining security, scalability, and compliance.

Highlights:

  • Real-time fraud detection
  • Industry-best accuracy during merchant onboarding
  • CPV and velocity flagging
  • Alignment with all major compliance frameworks

This is not add-on security. It is foundational.

AI Built for Bank-Grade Resilience

AcquireX brings:

  • Dynamic rule engines that adapt to new fraud patterns
  • Predictive analytics on merchant and transaction risk
  • Deep learning models for trend detection
  • Low-latency performance at enterprise scale

With AcquireX, banks don’t just get alerts. They gain risk foresight.

Built With Banks, For Banks

AcquireX is trusted by some of India’s most respected institutions, including:

  • IDFC FIRST Bank
  • Fino Payments Bank
  • TMB
  • Airtel Payments Bank

These banks use AcquireX to scale onboarding, control fraud, and remain audit-ready — without internal overhead.

AcquireX is the Strategic Layer Banks Need

As acquiring becomes more complex, banks ask:

  • How do we detect synthetic merchants early?
  • How fast can we respond to a fraud spike?
  • Can trust be built in real time, automatically?

AcquireX answers all of these with an integrated platform that:

  • Flags fraud early
  • Monitors behavioral anomalies
  • Adapts to changing risk dynamics
  • Provides ready-to-use reports for compliance teams

This is acquiring, redefined through intelligence.

Looking Ahead: Owning the Acquiring Stack

The future of digital banking will favor institutions that build intelligence into their acquiring stack. Margins will tighten for passive players and grow for those with embedded control.

AcquireX gives banks that control. Wegofin delivers the most compliant, AI-led, and performance-driven acquiring engine in India.

Don't just participate in UPI growth. Own the value.

“AcquireX isn’t just a tool. It’s the nervous system of UPI acquiring for the banks that want to lead, not follow,” concludes Jaya.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

