Aeon & Trisl wins no. 1 ranking at Emaar Broker Awards fifth time in a row

New Delhi [India], January 16: The leading name in the real estate sector of the UAE, Aeon & Trisl Real Estate Group, has topped the Emaar Broker Awards for the fifth time running and has once again gained the No. 1 spot in the desired list. The firm has made a new history by marking its excellence in the Dubai real estate market. This is the fifth consecutive award of excellence made at the Emaar’s Broker Award for the company's outstanding performance for the third quarter of 2024, after a series of successes in the first two quarters and the first half of the year in continuation of the company’s streak as the No.1 Ranked Agency in the Emaar Annual Awards 2023 and reinforces its position as the best-performing agency for Damac Properties.

Apart from this significant victory, Aeon & Trisl showed its digital creativity in winning Emaar's 'YourAddressAtMarjan' Social Media Contest. The creative digital approach of a company reveals its forward-thinking vision and capability to connect with clients within this dynamic digital landscape. Aeon & Trisl stands out in such a competitive market by balancing the classic excellence of the real estate business with modern digital strategies.

Aeon & Trisl Group stood as the 5th Top Performing Channel Partner by Sobha Realty for H1 2024 and bagged a biggie with a luxury mansion deal. The company has further been awarded as the Top Performer at the Aldar Honours earlier this year. Such achievements stand for Aeon & Trisl's dedication towards exceptional results in diversified properties and clients.

Group CEO Mr. Saleem Karsaz said that he was proud to achieve the No. 1 ranking for five consecutive times and looking forward to maintaining this in the future. "This is a reflection of our team's dedication toward excellence. This recognition, in my opinion, isn't just a result of strong leadership but also a result of hard work and commitment by every individual of the company globally".

Mr Noor Mukaty, Aeon & Trisl's partner, said: "Our focus on unmatched service and high standards of excellence has been key to this success. It is proof of our team's drive and our shared vision for raising the bar in real estate.".

"Our series of awards from the top developers of UAE is a reflection of the synergy between visionary leadership and robust operational strategies," said C.O.O. Mr. Baber Shah. "Together, we are committed to furthering our legacy of excellence in the real estate sector, and these awards are a witness to the hard work and collaboration of our entire team."