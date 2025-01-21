GFS Developments unveils a new era of luxury living in Dubai with a star-studded celebration

UAE, Dubai 9th January 2025 - GFS Developments, a renowned global leader in real estate, proudly announced its latest expansion into the dynamic Dubai property market at a star-studded event featuring Bollywood icons Bobby Deol and Sohail Khan, alongside Mohamed Mustafa, CEO of Emsquare UAE, as chief guests. This milestone celebration also marked the debut of GFS Developments flagship projects in Dubai, underlining its tradition of excellence, creativity, and durability.

With over 25 years and 2 million happy customers, GFS Developments is reshaping the concept of urban living through visionary projects across, the UK, South Africa, the USA, , KSA and now the UAE.

The exclusive event, which took place on January 9th in Dubai, was attended by distinguished guests, industry leaders and stakeholders. Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Sohail Khan added a touch of glamour for the occasion to emphasize the brand ethos of trust, quality as well as innovation.

Spotlighting GFS Developments Dubai projects at the event, a visibly moved Bobby Deol said: 'It's amazing to see a company like GFS Developments bring their tradition of excellence to Dubai. In a city that’s so alive with art and culture, these projects represent genuine steps forward for luxury living here.' Sohail Khan expressed similar sentiments, praising GFS for the way they express life in communities.

Through an immersive presentation at the event, GFS Developments’ Dubai projects were brought to life, reinforcing the company's commitment to raising real estate standards.

Flagship Projects revolutionizing Urban Landscapes