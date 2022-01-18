An Eye-Opener For All Smartphone Users

This is a special feature as part of the #SwitchOff campaign, an initiative by vivo India in partnership with Forbes India and CNBC-TV18
According to vivo's SwitchOff report, the COVID-19 pandemic is not only leading to more dependence on smartphones but is also adversely affecting parental-child relationships. In its third edition, the study reveals that 66% of parents admit to being constantly distracted by their phones, even while spending time with their children. The report provides insight into smartphone trends and patterns while analysing, changing consumer behaviour.
In its third edition of a study titled "Impact of Smartphones on Human Relationships 2021," vivo, a global brand of innovative smartphones, examines the psychological impact on children from excessive use of mobile devices by parents and their kids.
The research, undertaken in collaboration with CyberMedia Research (CMR), showcases the impact of smartphones on users and their effect on relationships. Switch Off's third edition looks at relational dynamics from a unique perspective, especially when it comes to smartphones and the all-pervasive presence of their use. The study provides deep insight into various patterns and trends associated with everyday smartphone usage, thus analysing the gradually changing behaviour of consumers.
Commenting on the launch of the report, Yogendra Sriramula, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, “It is an undisputed fact that smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, helping us stay connected with work and social circles, giving us access to information and improving our productivity. However, their excessive use is impacting human relationships and behaviour. The Vivo study in 2019 and 2020 focused on the broad impact on relationships. In the 2021 Vivo CMR study, we wanted to ask the parents something their unconscious mind may already know - is their excessive use of smartphones hampering their relationship with their kids and impacting their psychological and cognitive development?
As a brand that wants to bring joy to people, this study is indeed a message to the parents that they should be mindful of their smartphone use, especially while using it with their kids.”The key findings of the report are as follows:
Smartphones have become increasingly addictive, and hence attention spans are shortening. 80% of people believe that smartphones help boost their productivity and enhance their quality of life. However, excessive usage of smartphones is triggering addiction among parents, and hurting relationships with their kids.Over the years, the amount of time people spend with their children and families has increased by 57% and 49% respectively; however, the quality of this time has deteriorated. This is how:
We are now living in a period where smartphone addiction is very common. That is, we always carry smartphones in our hands.They have become an integral part of our lives. 80% of people believe smartphones improve their quality of life by keeping them connected with family and friends, but:
- 74% of parents confess that their obsessive usage of the smartphone has damaged their relationship with their children.
- 66% of parents in India admit that smartphones take up most of their time even when they are with children.
- 69% of respondents believe that when plugged into their smartphones, they lose track of their children, people, and surroundings around them. 74% admit that they get annoyed when their children ask them questions during this time.
- 75% of parents admit that they are distracted by their phones and do not pay attention to the children, even if they are with them.
Parents’ habits have a direct impact on the behaviour of their children. This holds especially for young children, who lack uninterrupted attention because of the use of smartphones by their parents. Smartphones negatively affect our daily interactions, and its excessive use has similar effects on children's behaviour. Here is how:
- 94% of respondents say that their smartphones have become inseparable parts of their bodies.
- There is no sacred space anymore because people are increasingly dependent on their phones. 70% of people use their phones while eating food, 72% of respondents use it in the living room, and 75% use it even while sitting with family.
The majority of the parents are aware of the importance of #SwitchingOff and connecting traditionally. Having uninterrupted time is important to them. Here is what they say:
- 90% of parents believe that their children are not behaving in a morally or socially acceptable manner.
- 85% of parents report that their children cannot socialize well and that the outdoors is intimidating to them.
- 90% of parents think that their children are aggressive because they spend too much time on their smartphones.
Ending Note:
- While 84% of people agree that smartphones help them stay connected with their loved ones, enhance their productivity, and make their lives easier, 95% of respondents accept that they would prefer to spend much more uninterrupted time with their kids.
According to the third edition of the report, 'Smartphones and Human Relationships,' the findings are based on a study commissioned by Vivo, a leading global technology company that creates innovative, smart mobile products and services. The study was executed by CyberMedia Research (CMR), one of India's most trusted market research firms, examining 1100 consumers in the top 8 cities of the country including, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Pune.
According to the third edition of the report, 'Smartphones and Human Relationships,' the findings are based on a study commissioned by Vivo, a leading global technology company that creates innovative, smart mobile products and services. The study was executed by CyberMedia Research (CMR), one of India's most trusted market research firms, examining 1100 consumers in the top 8 cities of the country including, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Pune.
