Anand Mani Tripathi's Induz Organic brings back India's organic food culture

Research says that how the food on our table is grown has a huge impact on our mental and emotional health. It also impacts the environment and most of us are blissfully ignorant of it. Truth is, most organic foods have more beneficial nutrients including antioxidants compared to the produce from modern farming techniques. This goodness of organic food is what Aryavarta Organics Pvt. Ltd. aims to bring to people’s tables in India. “Organic foods have immense benefits. Buying organically grown food items that are free of harmful chemicals is a logical choice. Add to it the benefits of more nutrition, taste, and sustainability and you have a surefire winner. Organic foods are also extremely beneficial for people with allergies. Such people report that their symptoms lessen or even disappear altogether when their diet comprises only organic foods. No wonder that the future is going to be organic,” says Mr. Anand Mani Tripathi, Founder and CEO, Aryavarta Organics Pvt. Ltd., the Jaipur, Rajasthan, based company that is fast growing in popularity owing to the wonderful quality of its organic food products. Aryavarta Organics Pvt. Ltd. has launched Induz Organic as a retail brand for creating an effective and efficient bridge between Indian marginal farmers and food buyers across the world who seek high-quality organic produce. Currently, the Induz Organic brand offers Organic Cereals, Organic Spices, Organic Herbs, Organic Beans & Pulses, Organic Sweeteners, Organic Oil and Oil Seeds, Organic Feed and a number of other Organic Products under its umbrella. “We strive to create, produce and deliver to you products which are organic and natural. Our emphasis is on chemical pesticide free growth and processing. We promote use of on-farm resources (biofertilizers), smart farming techniques and we strongly believe in promoting agripreneurship among farmers. We are proud to create sustainable rural employment and farmer empowerment and we offer them just wages. For our buyers, we maintain hygienic and safe storage facilities to be able to deliver fresh and healthy products to them. We take pride in being able to bring the ancient indian culture back in fashion for betterment of all living entities,” shares Mr. Anand Mani Tripathi.Aryavarta Organics works with a network of certified organic farmers and farms to procure fresh and seasonal produce. The Aryavarta Organic owned, and farmers’ agriculture farms, both focus on organic philosophy and practice organic farming for the promotion and development of organic food. The entire product development process, right from growing to processing to labeling is certified by an internationally accredited certifying agency RSOCA as per NOP and NPOP regulations. “We are also registered with APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) Government of India, as producers and suppliers of Organic Food Products. We place extra emphasis on ensuring that the purity, quality, product packaging and labeling is of the highest international standards,” further elaborates Mr. Anand Mani Tripathi. Aryavarta Organics’ Project and Field officers are constantly involved with R&D in the fields, so as to help the farmers ensure quality and quantity production through Crop Rotation, Green Manures, Farm yard manures, Vermicompost, Biological & natural inputs such as herbal growth promoters and highly selective indigenous seeds varieties to suit different agro climatic zones in India. “The production of our foods adheres to global standards. All our products are 100% Chemical Free. There is 0% Adulteration and no Artificial Colors are used whatsoever in any of our products. We make efforts to retain the original natural aroma and taste of every product. Needless to say, our whole process is extremely good for the environment and our planet too. When you buy one of our products, you are guaranteed to get Purity and Natural Goodness,” says Mr. Anand Mani Tripathi with obvious pride. With so much of passion for everything organic, we wonder what got him into all this in the first place and Mr. Anand Mani Tripathi shares with us the inspiration behind the ambitious project that Aryavarta Organics is. “The seeds of Aryavarta Organic Foods were sown in Ancient India when it was known as Aryavarta or Bharatvarsha. We named our brand Induz with a firm belief in the great ancient Indian culture, scripts and philosophies. The company was founded in 2018 on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, the same day when the Universe was created by God Brahma and our civilization is believed to have started. Now, you can see how important our ancient culture is to us as an organisation," says Mr. Anand Mani Tripathi. Mr. Anand Mani Tripathi is a result oriented professional with more than 12 years of experience in organic agriculture field, cultivation, procurement, corporate/ institutional sales/ channel sales, operations and channel management. He has worked with eminent companies in the Organic Industry as Morarka Organic Foods Limited, Sanjeevani Organics and Natureland Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd. at leadership positions. Mr. Anand Mani Tripathi has a proven track record of increasing revenues, establishing channel networks, developing new business models, streamlining workflows, cutting costs and creating a teamwork environment to enhance profitability. He has demonstrated profound abilities of generating business and leading the workforce towards accomplishing business goals. He completed his schooling from Maharshi Patanjali Vidya Mandir, Prayag and Graduation from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. He earned his MBA in Marketing from Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, Pune. His core competency lies in Brand Building based on Market Research. He also specialises in crafting winning Marketing Strategies, Procurement of Commodities, Business Development, Pricing, Costing and Budgeting of Commodities, Channel Enhancements and Team Mentoring. He is a voracious reader and loves reading books, as well as cooking, playing Badminton, and writing poetries. Mr. Anand is very philosophical in approach and equally talented in arts and fine arts, he has won many prizes and certificates in Quiz Completions, Acting Competitions, Face Painting as well as in Sports at both the College and University Levels. He recently addressed OFIC 2019 Summit as a Guest Speaker that was held in Mumbai and organised by TEFLA and ICCOA. He has been nominated for Parivartan Sustainability Leadership Awards in 2014. His organisation has been nominated recently as the Best Startup Organisation in Field of Organic by Rajasthan Udyog Ratna Shree. Most recently, on 12th February 2020 in Mumbai, he was awarded as the "Most Influential Food Industry Professional" by Asia Food Congress and Awards, endorsed by the World Federation of Marketing Professionals, CMO Global and World Sustainability. These days he devotes all his time to his own company, Aryavarta Organics Pvt. Ltd., which is represented in the market by its brand INDUZ ORGANIC. He has done a lot of research on the culture and traditions of ancient India and its history and he sincerely believes that our lives will be revolutionised just by practicing and valuing them. “My present goal is to bring a paradigm shift in people's food habits and turn them towards Organic Food. And then, in a few years from now, we will also bring Ayurveda and try to replace Allopathy. And finally, I'd like to see our education system change to the ancient Gurukul system which teaches happiness and tranquility. So, I have my goals set. Now, I just need to work hard and achieve them,” concludes a smiling Mr. Anand Mani Tripathi. Needless to say, Mr. Anand Mani Tripathi is an idealist who wishes to see everyone turn to organic foods for the betterment of mankind and this planet. Through his company and its products, he aims to convince the world that not only Organic but the Indian culture, its traditions and belief systems are all very scientific, logical and that India is the leader of human civilisation. We can’t help but wish him the very best in his ambitious endeavour.