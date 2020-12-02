Ar. Ruchi & Amit Seth, husband-wife duo redefining architecture and design

Founders of A.R. Architects & Seth Institute of Design Ar. Ruchi and Amit Seth –“The Dynamic Duo”, operate their design studio, A.R. Architects from Bhilai , Chhattisgarh . With different backgrounds of engineering and design, their designs are a perfect mix of aesthetics and utility. Committed to delivery based on innovation and flexibility, the firm has always put the client’s requirements above all and attempted to surpass their expectations. Amit initially worked in production field, but was awestruck by the glamour of designing field and after completing his interior designing degree, Ruchi and Amit started working together to become one of the best designers in the state. Ruchi’s aesthetical prowess was enhanced by Amit’s practical approach. A.R. Architects has completed a variety of projects including hospitals, corporate offices, hotels, villas, housing projects, farm houses and many more. Their projects range from minimalistic to contemporary. “Our design evolves with dreams of our client” - Amit and Ruchi SethThe duo also runs a design institute: Seth Institute of Design. It was established in the year 2011. Since inception, it has nurtured, coached and tutored hundreds of students who want to pursue design, arts and architecture. The institute helps aspirants prepare for entrance tests of top institutions in India including NID, NIFT, IIT-CEED& UCEED and many more. Academic course curriculum is prepared by Ar. Ruchi Seth who is an architect by profession but at the same time is passionate about educating young talent about design; her master in design helps her connect with the students better. SID mission is to reach out to every aspirant all across the country and help them get into the best design schools. SID provides them with the best coaching program. Aim is to inspire, promote, motivate, and encourage the future designers with comprehensive design education to help them layout beautiful revolutionary and vivid art of architecture and designWith their main office in Bhilai and after doing several projects all across the country, the firm has expanded to the state capital, Raipur, where they have executed diverse range of projects. Looking at the growing demand of sustainable architecture, the firm has evolved to design greener and more eco-friendly buildings. They are currently designing a naturopathy center spread over 500 acers. The project is governed by laws of sustainability and eco-friendliness. A.R Architects has always been at pace with advancements in the field of technology and has used it effectively in projects. They aim to do the same in future. Eagerness to explore the uncharted and rise above the conventional, makes A.R. Architects unique.