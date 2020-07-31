CareerNet : Poised to be the largest integrated recruitment provider

Anshuman Das. CEO and Co-Founder
CareerNet, India’s leading talent acquisition organization, is on a mission to assist the process of shaping careers of talented professionals from campus to boardroom and scale the teams of various organisations with its comprehensive solutions. Over the past 2 decades, the organisation has assisted companies to hire the best talent by making their recruitment experience seamless with several process and technical innovations. CareerNet
specialises in areas like recruitment outsourcing (RPO), talent acquisition strategy, compensation advisory, leadership acquisition, university recruitment, flexi staffing, and outplacement. It was founded in 1999 by two brothers Mr. Rishi Das and Mr. Anshuman Das, both visionaries in the field of professional recruitment services.
The organisation started its journey with a focus on technology hiring and campus recruitment that encompassed all top technology schools in India. In 2004, the company incepted HirePro to provide technology solutions for automation, assessments and university hiring. HirePro
, enabled by AI and assisted by experts, helps companies to source, screen, assess, interview, select and onboard the best talent. HirePro pioneered the implementation of proctoring technology in recruitment. The proctored assessment solution is an industry leader with 99% success rate in voice and face recognition when candidates are assessed with live or automated video proctoring. In 2008, the company founded Longhouse Consulting with the goal of building a leadership talent ecosystem for the digital economy in India. Longhouse
helps organisations in different stages of their journey to find the best leaders and make them future-ready. With the portfolio of three business brands - CareerNet, HirePro and Longhouse – the company offers integrated recruitment solutions to find the best talent from campus to boardroom.
Pasupathi S. Chief Operating Officer
The organization serves over 1,000 active clients and has more than 1,500 employees with dedicated offices in 9 locations across the country. Making an impact on the careers of 300,000 campus talent, the organisation has established a connection with 10mn aspirants and helped transform the careers of 800,000 professionals.
Anshuman Das, the CEO and co-founder of the company has 2 decades of experience in the search, selection and technology industry. A strong networker, Anshuman set up CareerNet’s executive search practice and has also been instrumental in making the company one of the leading RPO and technology-enabled search firms in the country. Pasupathi Sankaran is the Chief Operating Officer and Neelabh Shukla is the Chief Business Officer of CareerNet.
3 Ways CareerNet has Transformed Companies’ Approach to Recruitment
● Broadened clients’ hiring horizons by helping them access and identify the best talent across the spectrum from anywhere in the country.
● Close in sync with the dynamic business environment of its customers, CareerNet calibrates and assess talent in harmony with the evolving needs of its customers.
● Changing the typical 60 days hiring cycle to a just-in-time hiring phenomenon through technical innovations and solutions.
The 4C approach in company leadership
CareerNet embodies customer-centricity and long-term value creation as its core values. Their 4C approach encompasses Customers, Company, Colleagues and Character. Customer - The company puts its customers first; solving customers’ problems is the utmost priority. Company - Every member at the organisation strives towards making it a great company to work for. Colleagues - The leaders value the team that they work for and the people they work with. Character - Individual goals are placed last while formulating strategies for the organisation’s growth.
Neelabh Shukla, Chief Business Officer
The future vision
CareerNet is poised to be the largest integrated recruitment provider in the country.
It is focused on exploring new territories of candidates’ acquisition with a digital-first approach. It plans to go global to cater to their international customers in their home territories. Their objective is to leverage analytics to further raise the talent-bar, customers’ competency, and service delivery.
In March, as the country faced the early onset of the pandemic, hiring was put on hold by numerous companies. To tackle the challenge, CareerNet focused on three things: safety, continuity, and efficiency. They ensured that every employee at CareerNet operated in safety and quickly adapted to the changing socio-economic scenario. They moved from a total on-premises operating mechanism to a remote-working one swiftly.
CareerNet conducted a study to understand the impact of COVID-19 on hiring with over 100 decision-makers in Human Resources/Talent Acquisition. The study found that 3 out 4 organisations looking to hire, were confident of effectively hiring employees remotely and 68% of employers recommended remote hiring to their peers and colleagues. CareerNet’s AI-powered platform, coupled with their industry experience and the collective expertise of their teams, makes sourcing, screening, assessment, interviewing, selection and onboarding of the best talent “frictionless” for their customers. Adapting to the new normal, the organisation takes pride in being the only talent acquisition company that offers end to end virtual hiring solutions for the complete recruitment supply chain.
