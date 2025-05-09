Championing change and creativity: Aparnaa's multifaceted journey of impact

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6: In a world where individuals are likely to wear one professional hat, Aparnaa defies the conventional box with a life of purpose, diversity, and social responsibility. A social activist, educator, entrepreneur, life coach, and author, Aparnaa's path is one of constant transformation based on compassion, empowerment, and an unrelenting passion for making a difference.

Born into a Brahmin family in Chennai, Aparnaa's choices of study are a genuine expression of an interest in studying people and society. She learned her foundation course in Business Administration (BBA and MBA) and then extended her range of studies to Psychology, Human Rights, and Special Education. She is now pursuing a Master's in Social Work (MSW). To her academic foundation are added life coaching, counselling, and animal communication certifications—talents that have enabled her to empathise better with individuals and communities.

Aparnaa began her career in the corporate sector, initially as a business and HR developer for an ad agency in the UK. However, after she joined the education sector—as a special educator for an IB school with its base in Chennai—she took the irreversible step into the life of a service provider.

Her calling to humanitarian work quickly materialised in her active association with several NGOS, including World Vision, Bhumi, Chennai Volunteers, People for Animals, Annai Illam Old Age Home, and Scribe. Her service has been recognised nationally, often as a State Vice President for the All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties & Social Justice and as a Coordinator for the All India Anti-Corruption Council. She is also associated with the World Human Rights Protection Commission, an International organisation.

Aparnaa's contributions to society in 2024 were honoured with grand awards. The World Human Rights Protection Commission, the Noble Seva Ratna Award by Noble World Records, and the Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Samman Award by the BGRSSC awarded her an Honorary Doctorate. Her efforts to bring peace and harmony also earned her the Global Peace Award by the All India Council of Human Rights, and she was honoured as an Eminent Human Rights and Social Activist at the 14th International Human Rights Summit & Awards.