Villagers move with their belongings to safer areas after authorities evacuated residents living near the border on the outskirts of Jammu, India, on May 7, 2025. India and Pakistan exchanged heavy artillery along the line of control on May 7, after India's deadly missile strikes on terrorist camps across the border. India conducted several civil defence drills across the states on May 7, while schools in Pakistan's Punjab and Kashmir were closed, local government officials said.

Image: AFP