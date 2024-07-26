Charting new territories: Aksha Kamboj's vision for Aspect's future
From sports to real estate: Aksha Kamboj's multifaceted leadership and vision for transformative growth
Published: Jul 26, 2024 08:31:53 AM IST
Updated: Jul 26, 2024 09:42:40 AM IST
When Aspect Sports - Tiigers of Kolkata, a cricket team, lifted the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Trophy, few knew of the brilliant businesswoman behind the team’s success. As co-owner of Tiigers of Kolkata, Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures Pvt Ltd, silently stood behind her team, encouraging them to do their best and in the process carefully guided her company into hitherto unchartered territories.
In taking Aspect Global Ventures into a non-traditional sector like sports, Aksha not only sensed a sound business potential but also an opportunity to make a social impact. Through Aspect Sports, Aksha revolutionised the way sporting talent is acquired and nurtured by focusing on grassroots players who have the talent but lack the platform.
This has been a hallmark of Aksha’s leadership. She ventures where very few dare to go, knowing very well that there are no rewards without risk. For more than a decade, Aksha has helped her group navigate the choppy economy, changing market conditions and policy uncertainties to lead Aspect Global Ventures into greater glory.
In leading Aspect Global Ventures, Aksha abandoned stereotypes and used a unique blend of strength and out-of-box thinking to overcome the challenges that are part and parcel of a company’s growth. It was this ingenuity that made Aksha and her team offer one consistent price, linked to the live bullion market prices, pan-India as part of Aspect Bullion’s move to capture the precious metals market. The strategy allowed Aspect to attract more customers, build lasting customer loyalty and bring transparency in bullion buying, forcing many others to follow suit.
Aksha’s future plans for Aspect Bullion include expansion through new stores in high-traffic locations such as malls and airports, investing in digital sales platforms to cater to tech-savvy consumers, and developing innovative investment products such as gold savings plans and ETFs. Aksha’s stress on innovation made Aspect Bullion offer niche products such as collectible coins, commemorative sets, and themed bullion bars to its customers.
When opportunity comes knocking, you can’t be unprepared, is a motto Aksha has always believed in. When India saw an infrastructure boom, thanks to the government’s push for the sector, Aspect was not found lacking as Aksha’s foresight ensured it could leverage the emerging business opportunities. Under Aksha, the infrastructure arm of Aspect spread into various verticals including social, transportation, extraction, manufacturing, and utility infrastructure allowing it to seamlessly execute a wide range of projects and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, ECOMIX is a product of a vision to provide the best to our customers. At ECOMIX, environmental responsibilities are taken very seriously with strategically located state-of-the-art ready mix concrete batching plants. The commitment towards sustainability includes reducing wastage, conserving resources and using eco-friendly practices throughout our operations as one of the Best Ready Mix Concrete Company.
For a company that had such a high stake in the infrastructure business, it was but a natural progression to move into real estate. Aspect Realty made a splash in the sector with its unique luxury and premium housing projects that had sustainable design as its hallmark. Aspect’s realty projects have since then promoted eco-friendly living as part of its mission to be an environmentally responsible group. Aspect Realty also intends to set new benchmarks in the redevelopment vertical by offering high-quality standard housing with better amenities and aesthetics.
With Aspect Hospitality, Aksha put forward a recipe to steer her group into yet another mouth-watering opportunity. Under Aksha, Aspect Hospitality acquired Mumbai’s three top-notch restaurants and introduced the Maximum City to several new brands such as Brunch & Cake, Opa Kipos, Nom Nom Express, and Maison. Mindful of the fact that the dining experience matters as much as the food in the restaurant business, Aksha developed a plan to leverage technology to enhance the service and operational effectiveness of the group’s hospitality ventures while ensuring that the human touch remained pivotal.
Aksha’s leadership ensured steady but sustainable growth for Aspect Global Ventures, helping the company capture new markets while still retaining its competitive edge. Adding another feather to her hat, Aksha has been recently appointed as Vice President by India Bullion Jewellers Association (IBJA) effective June 6, 2024. She brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of bullion and jewellery, and her appointment is poised to further strengthen IBJA’s leadership in the industry. She is the first and the only woman appointed on such a prestigious post in Gold & Jewellery Sector.
Aksha promotes a work culture that is both diverse and inclusive and believes a company’s responsibility towards society and community should not just be fine words printed in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) manual.
Aksha believes in walking the talk and as a mother of two knows the challenges that working women face. Hence, she has gone out of her way to create empowerment opportunities for employees, particularly women, who often wage a battle on many fronts. Since taking charge of Aspect, she has actively initiated women empowerment programmes and training.
Despite being part of a highly competitive corporate sector, Aksha firmly believes that the best results come through collaboration, and it requires a heavy dose of compassion and empathy.
She is also extremely passionate about child nutrition and is an advocate of mindful childcare and parenting that focuses on the physical, mental and emotional needs of children in their formative years.
With Aksha in the lead, Aspect Global Ventures is all set to gain further ground, take on challenges head-on, and be the unrivalled star in the corporate galaxy.
For further details, please visit: https://www.aspect.global/